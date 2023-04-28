The Klamath Union High baseball team finally earned its elusive first victory of the season.
Noah Daley went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and struck out six in four innings as the Pelicans defeated visiting Phoenix 12-2 Wednesday in a Skyline Conference game at Kiger Stadium.
Torrin Swain, PJ Safford and Tildon Coffman all had two hits for the Pelicans (1-12 overall, 1-6 Skyline).
LB Atchley lined a pinch-hit, walk-off RBI single in the sixth inning to end the game because of the mercy rule.
The Pelicans were helped by five errors charged to Phoenix (5-10, 0-7), which led to eight unearned runs.
Hidden Valley 3, Mazama 0: The visiting Vikings (4-7, 3-1) suffered their first Skyline Conference loss of the season Wednesday.
No other details were available.
Henley 11, Eagle Point 1: Mark Carpenter went 3 for 3 with two doubles, a triple and four RBIs to lead the host Hornets (11-7) to the non-conference victory Wednesday.
Henley's Tyler Harper and Beau Pyle combined on a three-hitter in the five-inning game.
Lakeview 11-9, Douglas 12-6: Hunter Greer went 3 for 4 with a double, home run and four RBIs to lead the Honkers (6-8, 5-7 Far West League) to a victory in Game 2 and a split of Thursday's doubleheader.
Kollin Tacchini went 2 for 4 with a double and scored three times.
The Honkers nearly pulled out the opener after trailing 10-0 through 4½ innings. They scored twice in the fifth, four times in the sixth and five more in the seventh before leaving two runners on base when the game ended.
Benny Alves drove in three runs for Lakeview and Tacchini went 3 for 4 with two doubles and three runs.
Lakeview 4-11, Rogue River 2-1: Hunter Greer went 3 for 4 with two doubles to lead the Honkers to a five-inning victory in the nightcap of the Far West League twin bill Tuesday.
Lakeview's Miles Maxwell and Dakota Singleton combined on a two-hitter.
Kollin Tacchini allowed two unearned runs on four hits and struck out 14 in the opener. Greer and Singleton each had two RBIs.
Bonanza 10, North Lake 0: The host Antlers (9-4, 6-0 Mountain Valley) remained unbeaten in league play with the five-inning victory Tuesday.
Tulelake 5-9, Princeton 11-4: Obi Hernandez went 4 for 4 with a double and an RBI as the host Honkers (6-12, 5-5 Evergreen) won the second game to split the doubleheader Thursday.
Koen Brown allowed four hits in five innings and struck out seven.
Hernandez drove in three runs in the opener.
SOFTBALL
Henley 3, Lakeview 2: The host Hornets (12-3), ranked No. 6 in this week's Class 4A state coaches' poll, edged the Honkers (12-3), who are No. 4 in Class 3A, and avenged a 10-0 defeat at Lakeview on April 6.
Klamath Union 8, Phoenix 7: The host Pelicans (7-9, 1-6 Skyline) earned their first conference victory of the season Wednesday.
Hidden Valley 8, Mazama 7: The visiting Vikings (5-11, 2-2 Skyline) were edged in a conference game Wednesday.
Tulelake 16-23, Princeton 6-8: The host Honkers (7-11, 6-2 Evergreen) swept the league doubleheader Thursday.
WRESTLING
Henley's Dylan Clark and Mazama's Ashton Lewis have been selected to compete for Team Oregon at the USA Wrestling Nationals this summer in Fargo, N.D.