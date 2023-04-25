Henley High pitchers Tyler Harper and Mark Carpenter couldn’t have been much sharper.

Harper pitched a five-inning no-hitter in a 20-0 victory against Klamath Union in the first game of a Skyline Conference doubleheader Saturday at Kiger Stadium and Carpenter followed with a one-hitter in an 18-0 decision that was also halted after five innings because of the mercy rule.


