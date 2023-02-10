It was a tough trip to Medford on Thursday for the Bonanza High basketball teams.
The Antlers suffered their lone boys Class 1A Mountain Valley League loss of the season, 68-58, at Rogue Valley Adventist Academy.
That dropped Bonanza (14-7, 8-1 MVL) into a three-way tie with Lost River and RVAA for the regular-season title. The Antlers would have claimed the crown outright with a victory.
The Bonanza girls (14-7, 5-2) entered Thursday's regular-season finale in a tie for first with the host Red Tail Hawks, but suffered a 47-30 defeat to finish tied with North Lake/Paisley for second place in the league.
SOUTH OF THE BORDER
The Butte Valley girls basketball team cruised to the Evergreen League title, going undefeated in 12 games (22-3 overall) and finishing four games ahead of the next-closest competitor.
Tulelake (13-13, 7-4) played at Surprise Valley on Friday night, with the winner finishing in a tie with Big Valley for second place.
• The Modoc boys had a chance for their first Shasta Cascade League victory of the season Thursday night when the Braves played host to Fall River.
But Fall River scored the game's final nine points to pull out a 59-52 victory, leaving the Braves (4-23 overall) winless in 10 league games.
It was a tough season for the Modoc teams, as the girls went 1-9 in league play.
IN THE POLLS
Henley was the only Klamath Basin boys basketball team to make the state coaches' poll this week, coming in eighth in Class 4A.
• In boys wrestling, Mazama was ranked No. 8 and Henley was ninth in the final Class 4A poll of the season.
IN THE POOL
The Class 4A/3A/2A/1A Special District 2 meet is scheduled to wrap up Saturday at the Warren H. Daughterty Aquatic Center in Cottage Grove.
The state meet is next Friday-Saturday at the Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center in Beaverton.
ON THE MAT
Lakeview wrestlers are set to compete in the Class 3A Special District 3 meet Saturday in Pleasant Hill.
• Bonanza/Lost River, Chiloquin, Gilchrist and North Lake will be at the Class 2A/1A Special District 2 meet in Lowell.
CHEERING THEM ON
The Oregon School Activities Association state cheerleading championships are set for Saturday at Oregon City High School.
