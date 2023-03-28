With a brief pause in the wintry weather, the track and field season got underway last week with the Basin Relays at Klamath Union High's Modoc Field.
Mazama's Samantha Nyseth won three individual events and teammate Sydney Baker finished first in two Thursday.
Nyseth, a junior, posted personal bests in winning the shot put (35 feet, 5 inches), discus (78-8) and javelin (105-4). Baker, a freshman, was first with PRs in the 300-meter hurdles (53.1 seconds) and long jump (15-2¾).
Henley junior Mya Mauch won the 100 and ran the anchor leg on the Hornets' victorious 4x100 relay squad with Lanie Cox, Annabelle Gibson and Dana Scott.
Klamath Union junior Isabela Coffman finished first in the 1,500 with a PR of 5:22.7. Teammates Hazel Squibb, a freshman, and sophomore and Andi Harmon tied for first in the high jump.
Other girls winners were Crosspoint Christian senior Camille Schuhmann with a PR of 1:10.4 in the 400, Bonanza junior Ellie Huffman in the pole vault and Lakeview senior Karlee Vickerman in the triple jump.
Henley dominated the boys meet, winning seven individual titles.
Freshman Joe Janney won the 100 (11.3) and ran the anchor leg on the Hornets' victorious 4x100-meter relay with Kyle Johnson, Christopher Janney and Logan Whitlock.
Henley's other individual winners were: seniors Trevor Tobiasson (110 hurdles), Richard Heim (300 hurdles), Juan Manzo (shot put) and Jacob Gonzales (long jump); and juniors Luke Chase (discus) and Luke Bennett (triple jump). Chase set a PR of 105-11.
Mazama senior Bryce Worrell won the 800. Horton, a senior, won the pole vault and teammate Tyson Aguiar took the 400 as well as running on the Vikings' victorious 4x400 relay with Haydn Burk, Treyce Horton and Gunner Mahon
KU junior Carter Harmon won the 1,500 and Pelicans junior DayQuan McKaey and senior Connor Olsen tied for first in the high jump.
Lost River sophomore Kayden Hartman won the javelin with a personal-best 131-4.
IN THE POLLS
It wasn't a good week for Klamath Basin teams in the state coaches' polls in baseball and softball.
In baseball, Mazama (1-2) dropped from third to 10th in the Class 4A poll, while Henley (2-2) lost its spot in the Top 10 after being ranked No. 9 in the preseason poll.
In softball, Henley (1-2 overall) dropped out of the Class 4A rankings after being No. 6 in the preseason.
Lakeview (2-0), which moved up a classification after winning the 2A/1A state title last season, fell from eighth to ninth in Class 3A despite not having suffered a loss.
And Bonanza (2-2) was bounced from the Top 10 in Class 2A/1A after being ninth in the preseason poll.