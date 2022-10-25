The Oregon School Activities Association fall sports playoffs are getting under way.
The 26th-seeded Lost River High volleyball team (10-11 overall) travels to Drain to meet No. 7 North Douglas (21-10) in a Class 1A matchup Wednesday.
The Oregon School Activities Association fall sports playoffs are getting under way.
The 26th-seeded Lost River High volleyball team (10-11 overall) travels to Drain to meet No. 7 North Douglas (21-10) in a Class 1A matchup Wednesday.
The Raiders won their last six regular-season matches before being swept by both Rogue Valley Adventist Academy and Cascade Christian in the Mountain Valley League playoffs Saturday at Crosspoint Christian.
In Class 4A, sixth-seeded Mazama (14-7) and seventh-seeded Henley (13-4) will play host to first-round volleyball matches Saturday. Their opponents will be decided after play-in matches Tuesday night.
CROSS COUNTRY
Runners from Henley, Klamath Union and Mazama are set to compete in the Class 4A Skyline District Meet on Thursday at Valley of the Rogue State Park in Foots Creek.
Klamath Union’s Carter Harmon, Mazama’s Bryce Worrell and Henley’s Sam verson are among the favorites in the boys race, with KU’s Isabela Coffman and Aubrey Syrnyk and Henley’s Kiera Welch some of the top candidates for the girls title, according to athletic.net.
Teams from Lakeview, North Lake and Paisley are scheduled to run in the Class 3A/2A/1A-Special District 4 Championships on Thursday at Lane Community College in Eugene.
SOCCER
The Class 3A/2A/1A state playoffs for both boys and girls are scheduled to start Saturday. Class 4A boys teams are set to begin next Tuesday and the girls on Wednesday.
CALIFORNIA
The Tulelake girls volleyball team (19-6), the co-champions of the Evergreen League, are scheduled to host Loyalton (10-18) at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the in first round of the California Interscholastic Federation’s Northern Section Division 6 playoffs.
The Honkers are led statistically by outside hitters Anixa Arellano and Rosalyn Ayala, middle blocker Makenzie Perez and setter Josefina Mojica-Mora.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.