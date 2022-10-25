Mazama’s Nishika Irish

Mazama’s Nishika Irish prepares to spike the ball during an Oct. 6, 2022, match at Henley. Both the Vikings and Hornets will play host to state playoff matches Saturday.

 Kelly Shepherd/For the Herald & News

The Oregon School Activities Association fall sports playoffs are getting under way.

The 26th-seeded Lost River High volleyball team (10-11 overall) travels to Drain to meet No. 7 North Douglas (21-10) in a Class 1A matchup Wednesday.

