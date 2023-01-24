The Skyline Conference basketball races should be tight throughout this season.
No team – either boys or girls – is higher than eighth in Class 4A in the Oregon School Activities Association's computer-generated rankings this week and none is lower than 25th.
The Henley boys and Mazama girls are the only undefeated teams after two conference games, after they split a doubleheader last Friday night at Valhalla Court. Henley's boys won 45-40 and Mazama's girls triumphed 48-43.
Vikings senior Ashley McGirr scored eight of her 10 points in the fourth quarter to lead a rally past the then-No. 5 Hornets.
“It means the world to us," McGirr said of beating rival Henley. "We had to beat them in order to keep our hopes up and help us execute for the rest of the season.”
The Vikings (6-8 overall, 2-0 Skyline) will play host to Klamath Union on Thursday while Henley gets the league's bye this weekend.
In the boys game, Luke Bennett scored 13 points and Shaw Stork added 10, making all six of his free-throw attempts, for the eighth-ranked Hornets (8-6 overall, 2-0 Skyline).
Henley will resume conference play next Tuesday with a doubleheader at KU.
“We are going to take the week to get guys healthy and get them back into shape and regroup for our next league game at KU,” Hornets coach Luke Hammond said.
IN THE POLLS
Despite its loss at Mazama, the Henley girls only dropped from No. 5 to No. 6 in this week's Class 4A state coaches' poll.
Lakeview (16-2) remained seventh in Class 3A.
ON THE MAT
Haydn Burk went undefeated in five matches at 120 pounds as the Mazama boys wrestling team placed fourth at the Bay City Duals last weekend at Marshfield High in Coos Bay.
Ashton Lewis (113 pounds), Treyce Horton (138) and Brenden Solus (285) all went 4-1 for the Vikings, who are tied for seventh in Class 4A in the midseason state coaches' poll.
Mazama defeated Siuslaw 45-30 and Cottage Grove 69-12 to win its three-team pool.
The Vikings beat Sheldon 45-31 in the quarterfinals before suffering a 66-15 defeat to eventual champion La Pine in the semifinals.
The Vikings lost 44-33 to Cascade in the third-place match.
• Lakeview's Redden Lym reached the title match at 145 pounds before falling in the finals of the Rumble on the Rogue tournament at Rogue River High.
The Honkers placed eighth in the 17-team field. Steven Stogsdill took third at 120 and Riley Stubbs was fifth at 182.
• In the girls Rumble on the Rogu, Lakeview's Quincey Ludwig and Raelynn Severson won individual titles as the Honkers placed second in the team standings.
Ludwig claimed the 130-pound crown and Severson came out on top in the 140-pound bracket as Lakeview finished with 50 points. Grants Pass took the team title with 74 points.
The Honkers' Rebecca Platzke placed second at 145, Kaydyn Kintzley was third at 170 and Riley Stubbs took fifth at 125.
FAMILIAR FACE
After six seasons as the coach at Southern Oregon University, Charlie Hall is returning to the prep ranks.
Hall, who had a successful 12-year stint at Ashland High before taking SOU to the NAIA national semifinals in his first year in 2017, has been hired as the coach at Phoenix, a school that has lost 24 consecutive games.
“I think I'm still young, and energetic, and have a lot to give,” Hall, 62, told OSAAtoday.com. “I've been offered opportunities in college to leave the area, and I've been talked to by athletic directors and coaches in high schools outside the area, but at this point it's just not in my best interest as a family to leave.”
The Pirates play in the Class 4A Skyline Conference in most sports, but dropped down to Class 3A in football last season, competing in the Far West League with Lakeview.