North Lake’s Dani Bates, left, shown blocking, has started on the offensive and defensive lines for the Cowboys the past two seasons.

North Lake High’s Dani Bates is expected to be the first girl to ever play in the Oregon School Activities Association’s All-Star football game, scheduled for June 24 at Eastern Oregon University in La Grande.

After playing volleyball as a freshman, Bates switched to football for the past three seasons, starting on the offensive and defensive lines the past two even though she’s listed at 5-foot-7 and 130 pounds.


