North Lake High’s Dani Bates is expected to be the first girl to ever play in the Oregon School Activities Association’s All-Star football game, scheduled for June 24 at Eastern Oregon University in La Grande.
After playing volleyball as a freshman, Bates switched to football for the past three seasons, starting on the offensive and defensive lines the past two even though she’s listed at 5-foot-7 and 130 pounds.
“After that first week of getting hit and thrown around, I was like, ‘This is what I want to do. This is my sport,’” Bates told the Lake County Examiner.
She helped the Class 1A 6-man Cowboys go 2-5 this season after two previous winless campaigns.
“She wants to do everything perfectly in every drill,” North Lake coach Barry Anderson told the Examiner. “She asks questions that other people won’t ask and isn’t afraid to push herself.
“She is a good role model. Not anyone can do it. She pushes herself so far. She is a great example of how to be successful. She is a good ambassador for women in football.”
Bates credited her teammates for helping her along the way.
“Everybody who I’ve ever played football with has always been super supportive,” she told the Examiner. “I don’t think I probably could have done it if I didn’t have support from those boys.”
TRACK & FIELD
Medford Rotary Relays: Henley’s Samantha Nyseth and Mazama’s Sydney Baker each posted first- and second-place finishes at the 84th annual meet at North Medford High’s Bowerman Field on Saturday.
Nyseth, a junior, won the shot put with a mark of 34 feet, 8¾ inches and came in second in the javelin at 100-0. She also finished fourth in the discus (90-3) as the Hornets placed fifth among 14 teams participating in the meet.
Baker, a freshman, won the 300-meter hurdles in a personal-record 48.06 seconds. She also had PRs in taking second in the long jump (16-1) and seventh in the 100 hurdles (58.13) as the Vikings placed seventh in the team standings.
Henley’s Kendal Hadwick was third in the 100 hurdles (PR, 54.62). The Hornets dominated the shot put, as Mckenzie Carpenter (30-10½) was third and teammate Grace Tucker placed fifth (29-10).
Mazama’s Abby Beals was just behind Nyseth in the javelin, taking third (96-9).
Henley’s Lanie Cox (32-4½) and Mazama’s Mada Lee (31-2½) were third and fourth, respectively, in the triple jump.
In the boys meet, Henley placed fourth in large part because of its relay teams.
The 4x400 relay squad of Christopher Janney, Owen Cheyne, Joe Janney and Lello Sguera placed second and the Hornets’ 4x100, 4x200 and 4x800 relays were all fourth, as was the 4x110 shuttle hurdles.
The Hornets’ Rylan Fox placed second in the pole vault (12-6). Teammates Richard Heim (43.9) and Shaw Stork (43.92) finished third and fourth, respectively, in the 300 hurdles. Henley’s Luke Chase took third in the discus (PR, 113-01) and Juan Manzo was fourth in the shot put (42-8¼).
Klamath Union’s DayQuan McKey took third in the high jump (5-10) as the Pelicans placed ninth in the team standings.
Small Oregon School Showdown: Ellie Huffman won two individual events and ran on two victorious relays to lead Bonanza to the girls team title last Friday at North Lake.
Huffman won the pole vault in a personal-record 7-6 and took the high jump in a season-best 4-4. She ran the third leg on the Antlers’ 4x100 and 4x400-meter relays. Grace Kness and Natalie Skouras also ran legs on both relays.
Teammate Josie Cole won the 400 in 1:09.37 and opened the 4x400 relay and Mary Schooler claimed first in the triple jump with a PR of 23-11.
Bonanza finished with 50 points to easily outdistance second-place North Lake with 22.
North Lake’s Makenzei Russell won the shot put with a PR of 25-5½ and also placed first in the discus with a throw of 81-4. Chiloquin’s Elizabeth Bonomo-Raines set a PR of 102-0 in claiming the javelin.
In the boys meet, Chiloquin took the team title with 35 points, with Bonanza second with 31.
The Panthers’ O’Riley Lewis set personal bests in winning the shot put (38-5) and the discus (98-8). Teammate Marques Hescock took the javelin with a PR of 108-8.
The Antlers got victories from Bryce Nunn in the pole vault (8-6) and Fystin Qualls in the triple jump (PR of 37-1).
BASEBALL
A three-run seventh inning broke open a one-run game as Philomath completed a sweep of the Klamath Basin’s Class 4A schools, defeating Klamath Union 6-2 in a game played Saturday at Henley High.
The Pelicans (0-6) cut the margin to 3-2 in the fifth on a Noah Daley RBI single — but could not get closer.
Freshman PJ Safford kept KU in the game, allowing just two earned runs in six innings, striking out five without a walk — but took the loss.
Philomath defeated host Henley 9-6 earlier Saturday after topping No. 10 Mazama 11-3 the previous day.
It’s been a tough season thus far for the Basin teams, as Henley is 3-7 and Mazama is 1-5, dropping out of the Class 4A state coaches’ poll this week.
KU opens Skyline Conference play Wednesday, hosting Hidden Valley. Henley is at Phoenix and Mazama has a bye.