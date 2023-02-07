Bonanza's Allen Hill and Lost River's Chase McAuliffe

Bonanza's Allen Hill drives to the basket as Lost River's Chase McAuliffe tries to block the shot Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.

 Annaliesa Casson/For the Herald & News

As expected, the Mountain Valley League basketball races are coming down to the final day of the regular season.

In boys basketball, first-place Bonanza (14-5 overall entering Tuesday night's non-league game at Lost River) remains 8-0 in MVL play. The Antlers can clinch the title with a victory Thursday at Rogue Valley Adventist Academy (20-4, 7-1), which was ranked No. 6 in the most recent Class 1A state coaches poll.


Tags