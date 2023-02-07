As expected, the Mountain Valley League basketball races are coming down to the final day of the regular season.
In boys basketball, first-place Bonanza (14-5 overall entering Tuesday night's non-league game at Lost River) remains 8-0 in MVL play. The Antlers can clinch the title with a victory Thursday at Rogue Valley Adventist Academy (20-4, 7-1), which was ranked No. 6 in the most recent Class 1A state coaches poll.
But if the Red Tail Hawks win, there would be a three-way tie for first with Lost River (19-2, 8-1), which has already completed league play.
As for the girls, Bonanza (13-6, 5-1) is tied with No. 10 RVAA (18-3, 5-1) heading into Thursday's showdown in Medford. The winner claims the league title and the loser finishes in a tie for second with North Lake/Paisley (11-5, 5-2), which has already completed its regular season.
In Class 4A, the Skyline Conference still has two weeks left to go.
No. 8 Henley (11-6, 4-0) entered Tuesday's play atop the boys race by a game over Klamath Union (6-9, 3-1). Hidden Valley (8-11), Mazama (5-10) and Phoenix (8-10) were all 1-3 in conference play.
Mazama (8-8, 4-0) topped the girls race, a game ahead of No. 8 Henley (12-8, 3-1). KU (6-6, 2-2) was third, followed by Phoenix (9-9, 1-3) and Hidden Valley (5-13, 0-4).
ON THE MAT
Lakeview's Rebecca Patzke placed fourth in the 145-pound division, leading the local competitors at last weekend's Oregon School Activities Association girls Class 4A/3A/2A/1A Special District 2 meet at Cottage Grove High.
Teammate Raelynn Stevenson took eighth at 140 as the Honkers finished 19th in the 48-team field with 35.0 points. Sweet Home claimed the title with 168 points, with La Pine second at 160.
Henley's Makay Clark pinned Klamath Union's Hayleigh Dukes in 2:16 in the match for fifth and sixth places at 120 pounds.
• While the OSAA state wrestling championships are still two weeks away, Class 1A schools (which are combined with 2A at state) held their own state meet last month in Alsea.
Gilchrist's Summer Schellinger pinned teammate Danica Peterson for the girls Bracket 5 title.
The Grizzlies' Saphira Bipat took third in Bracket 3 and North Lake's Tayva Forman was fourth in Bracket 4.
In the boys competition, North Lake's Jason Reedy placed second at 220 pounds and Gilchrist's Bradley Beck was third at 120.