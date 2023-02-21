Thanks to a dominant performance in the Class 4A Special District 3 meet last weekend, 17 boys wrestlers from Mazama High will be headed to Portland for the Oregon School Activities Association championships, to be held Thursday-Saturday at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland.

Mazama junior Armando Galindo is the No. 1 seed at 285 pounds, with teammate Brenden Solus, a senior, seeded fifth in the same weight class.


