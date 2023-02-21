Thanks to a dominant performance in the Class 4A Special District 3 meet last weekend, 17 boys wrestlers from Mazama High will be headed to Portland for the Oregon School Activities Association championships, to be held Thursday-Saturday at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland.
Mazama junior Armando Galindo is the No. 1 seed at 285 pounds, with teammate Brenden Solus, a senior, seeded fifth in the same weight class.
Vikings senior Treyce Horton got the No. 3 seed at 138 pounds, with junior teammate Seth McLane third at 182.
Mazama senior Dominic Schreiber (170) and junior Tyson Van Gastel (195) received No. 4 seeds to state. Senior Ty Earnest (eighth, 182), junior Haydn Burk (seventh, 120) and sophomores Parker Supinea (eighth, 106), Jack Kaefring (sixth, 195) and Kris Baldwin (seventh, 152) were also seeded.
Vikings senior Ashton Lewis (113), juniors Juan Rodriguez (145) and Bodie Norlock (220), sophomores Michael Rasdal (113) and Clem Pine (152) and freshman Brody Van Gastel (145) are also headed to state.
Henley has seven wrestlers going to state, led by No. 4 seeds Dylan Clark (120) and Kyle Nichols (126), both juniors. Sophomore Estefan Muneton is the No. 7 seed at 160. Hornets seniors Riley Ore (126) and Matthew McCoy (220), sophomore Cole Davis (120) and freshman Ryan Douglas (106) also qualified.
Six Klamath Union wrestlers are headed to Portland, with junior Mathyis Horton (132) and sophomore Levi Hicks (145) getting No. 4 seeds and senior Indrini Espinoza (220) a No. 5. Also competing for the Pelicans will be juniors Jeff Johnson (160) and Zach White (285) and sophomore Benjamin Gour (182).
Mazama cruised to the district team title last Saturday at Phoenix High with 401 points. Marshfield was second with 258, Henley was third with 222 and KU placed fifth with 158.
The Vikings had their own wrestlers competing in the finals in three of the final four weight classes. McLane defeated Earnest by a 7-4 decision at 182, Tyson Van Gastel pinned Kaefring 1 minute, 20 seconds into their 195-pound match and Galindo pinned Solus in 5:20 in the 285 final.
Treyce Horton (138) and Schreiber (170) also won district titles for Mazama.
Henley’s Clark defeated teammate Davis by pin in 2:35 in the 120 final. The Hornets’ Nichols won the title at 126 and KU’s Mathyis Horton (132) and Hicks (145) also claimed district crowns.
Lakeview senior Brayson Granger will be the No. 1 seed at 145 in the Class 3A state meet, with junior teammate Adrian Stubbs No. 4 at 170. Honkers senior Wyatt Julian is set to compete at 285.
In the Class 2A/1A meet, Bonanza/Lost River senior Agustin Cisneros will compete at 120 and North Lake sophomore Baise Archillas will be in the field at 182.
In the girls Class 4A/3A/2A/1A meet, Lakeview senior Rebecca Patzke is scheduled to compete at 145 and Gilchrist junior Summer Schellinger will be at 155.
HOOP PLAYOFFS
The Lost River and Bonanza boys are set to open Class 1A state tournament action Wednesday.
The 12th-seeded Lost River boys (22-3) are scheduled to play host to No. 21 Prairie City (18-9) at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The No. 14 Bonanza boys (15-8) will host No. 19 Imbler (16-8) at 5 p.m.
The Class 1A girls state playoffs got underway Tuesday, with No. 20 Bonanza (15-8) playing at No. 13 Southwest Christian (18-6) in Beaverton and No. 21 North Lake/Paisley (11-7) at No. 12 Powder Valley (18-7) in North Powder.
In Class 3A, the Lakeview girls (23-4) got the No. 9 seed and will travel to No. 8 De La Salle North Catholic (17-9) for a second-round game at 6:30 p.m. Friday in Portland.
In the California Interscholastic Federation playoffs, the Butte Valley girls (23-3) are scheduled to meet Chester (13-11) in the Northern District’s Division 7 championship at 7:45 p.m. Saturday at Shasta College.
The top-seeded Bulldogs defeated Surprise Valley 54-23 in the semifinals last Friday, taking an 8-1 lead after the first quarter and extending the advantage to 37-8 by the half.
The Bulldogs played host to third-seeded Chester in a holiday tournament game Dec. 16, winning 36-29.
IN THE POOL
Henley’s Aiden Balzotti and Klamath Union’s Gus Hendrix placed fifth in their respective events at the Oregon School Activities Association’s Class 4A/3A/2A/1A swimming meet Saturday at the Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center in Beaverton.
Balzotti, a senior, finished the boys 100-yard freestyle in 52.16 seconds. Newport sophomore Ben Hurty won the event in 29.62.
Hendrix, a junior, completed the boys 500 freestyle in 5 minutes, 25.68 seconds. La Grande sophomore Zane Ricker took first in 4:50.73.
Henley and KU tied for 17th in the boys meet with two points apiece. Catlin Gabel finished first with 70 points and Newport was second with 48.