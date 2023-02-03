The Mazama High boys wrestling team showed Wednesday it’s the best in the Klamath Basin.

The Vikings cruised to the team title at the Basin’s Best tournament at Henley High, finishing with 250 points. The host Hornets were second in the eight-team field with 207, followed by Klamath Union (154), Lakeview (80), Gilchrist (30), North Lake (29), Bonanza (13) and Chiloquin (12).


Tags