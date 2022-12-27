Lost River’s Nathan Dalton powers his way up the middle in a Class 1A 8-man state quarterfinal game against visiting Adrian on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Dalton rushed for 113 yards and three touchdowns in the host Raiders’ 44-8 victory.
Lost River middle linebacker Carson Parrish, top, forces a fumble by St. Paul quarterback George Pohlschneider in the Class 1A 8-man state title game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at Cottage Grove High School. The Raiders won 43-0.
Lost River’s Nathan Dalton powers his way up the middle in a Class 1A 8-man state quarterfinal game against visiting Adrian on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Dalton rushed for 113 yards and three touchdowns in the host Raiders’ 44-8 victory.
Annaliesa Casson/For the Herald & News
Lost River middle linebacker Carson Parrish, top, forces a fumble by St. Paul quarterback George Pohlschneider in the Class 1A 8-man state title game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at Cottage Grove High School. The Raiders won 43-0.
It should come as no surprise that players from Class 1A 8-man state champion Lost River High received top honors on the Mountain Valley League’s postseason football team.
Raiders running back Nathan Dalton was named the MVL’s offensive player of the year and teammate Carson Parrish was the defensive player of the year.
First-team honors also went to Lost River quarterback/defensive back Chase McAuliffe, running back/linebacker Connor Dunlea, RB/LB Dalton, tight end/split end and linebacker Grady Dunlea and offensive lineman/defensive end Parrish.
Raiders offensive linemen Brock Lacy and Beau Sander were second-team picks, as well as defensive back/kicker Codey Lyman, defensive end Joel DeJong and defensive tackle Adan Garcia. Receiving honorable mention were Lost River running back Lyman and receiver Isaac Hernandez.
Other honorees from Klamath Basin schools were:
First team: RB Adrian Mojica, Bonanza; SE/TE and LB Austin Sieminski, Bonanza; SE/TE Ayden Miller, Chiloquin; DB Allen Hill, Bonanza; and kicker/punter Chase Bacus, Crosspoint Christian.
Second team: QB Hill, Bonanza; RB Bacus, Crosspoint Christian, RB and kick returner Jaden Jackson, Chiloquin; SE/TE Keaton Kensler, Crosspoint Christian; SE/TE and LB Tucker Moore, Crosspoint Christian; SE/TE Andres Mojica, Bonanza; SE/TE and LB Orville Schroeder, Chiloquin; OL Fystin Qualls, Bonanza; OL/DT Kade Wright, Chiloquin; DB Kensler, Crosspoint Christian; LB Jayde Holmes, Crosspoint Christian; DE Joel Rodriguez, Bonanza; DT Adrian Mojica, Bonanza; DT Daniel Ramos, Chiloquin; K Victor Gonzalez, Bonanza; P WD Kness, Bonanza; KR Sieminski, Bonanza.
Honorable mention: QB Kody Sparks, Crosspoint Christian; OL Owen Deal, Crosspoint Christian; OL Brock Throne, Crosspoint Christian; OL Desmond Jackson, Chiloquin; DB Nathan Hanks, Crosspoint Christian; DB Keegan Bodine, Chiloquin; DB Ezekiel Hardy, Chiloquin; LB Kness, Bonanza; DE Cameron Motz, Bonanza; DE Miller, Chiloquin; K/P Austin Earle, Chiloquin and P Schroeder, Chiloquin.
OTHER HONOREES
Lakeview linebacker Adrian Stubbs and defensive lineman Hunter Greer were first-team selections on the Class 3A Far West League postseason team.
Honkers running back Brandon Markus, wide receiver Brayson Granger and defensive back Denver Johnson were second-teams picks, while center Wyatt Julian and DB Nick Maita received honorable mention.
IN THE POLLS
The Henley and Lakeview girls basketball teams each dropped one spot in their respective state coaches’ polls released Tuesday.
Henley (5-5) fell to No. 9 in the Class 4A poll and Lakeview (7-2) settled at No. 6 in the Class 3A poll.
In the most recent boys poll released last week by OSAAtoday, Henley (3-3) remained seventh in Class 4A and Lost River (8-0) moved into the Class 1A poll at No. 8.
HOLIDAY HOOPS
The Henley, Klamath Union and Mazama boys basketball teams are scheduled to compete in the eight-team Sisters Holiday Shootout that runs Wednesday through Friday.
In addition to host Sisters, Banks, Gladstone, Junction City and Madras are also in the field. Junction City is ranked No. 3 in Class 4A and Gladstone is ninth.
The Henley and KU girls are also participating in the Sisters Holiday Shootout, with Mazama at the Vince Dulcich Tournament in Astoria.
ON THE MAT
Mazama is scheduled to host the High Desert Classic wrestling tournament on Saturday, Jan. 7.
Among the Klamath Basin teams set to compete are Bonanza, Chiloquin, Gilchrist, Henley, Klamath Union, Lakeview and North Lake.