It came as no surprise the Klamath Union boys swimming team won the Skyline Conference championship.
The Pelicans, after all, have won the past six conference titles.
But this year, for the first time, the KU girls team joined the boys in the winner’s circle.
The KU girls got victories from: Isa Coffman (200 freestyle); Brooke Nelson (200 intermediate medley and 100 backstroke); Grace Keyser (50 and 100 free) and Cassidy Bogatay (100 butterfly); plus wins in the 200 and 400 free relays by the quartet of Coffman, Keyser, Kaylee Gettman and Nelson.
The boys winners were: Max Hendrix (200 free); Dominic Armijo (200 IM); Gux Hendrix (500 free and 100 breaststroke) and Kamron Bouma (100 back); in addition to victories in the 200 medley and 200 free relays, comprised of the Hendrixes, Armijo and Carter Harmon.
KU’s Heather Shaffer was named the District Coach of the Year.
It was an impressive January for the Pelicans, as the boys took second in the Henley Freeze on Jan. 14 and the Madras White Buffalo Classic on Jan. 28. The girls won the Henley meet and also took second last weekend at Madras.
The Pelicans are scheduled to compete Feb. 10-11 at the Class 4A/3A/2A/1A Special District 2 meet in Cottage Grove. The state meet is set for the following weekend at the Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center in Beaverton.
MVL RACES
The Bonanza boys basketball team remained atop the Class 1A Mountain Valley League with a 72-39 victory Saturday at Prospect Charter as W.D. Kness scored 34 points.
But the Antlers (13-5 overall, 7-0 MVL) are still facing some tough competition.
Rogue Valley Adventist (18-3, 5-0), ranked seventh in last week’s state Class 1A coaches poll, played late Tuesday at No. 10 Lost River (17-2, 6-1) in a showdown for second place.
And Trinity Lutheran (14-6, 3-3) remains the highest-rated team in the OSAA computer rankings at No. 7. RVAA is 11th according to the computer, with Bonanza 15th and Lost River 16th.
In the girls MVL race, North Lake/Paisley (11-4, 5-1) entered Tuesday with a half-game lead over both RVAA (17-3, 4-1) and Bonanza (12-6, 4-1).
North Lake/Paisley wraps up conference play Friday against visiting Bonanza. RVAA played Tuesday night at Lost River, then finishes MVL play by hosting Bonanza next Thursday.
HOOP POLLS
The Henley girls (10-8 overall) dropped from sixth to ninth in the Class 4A state coaches poll this week, while Lakeview (17-3) moved from seventh to sixth in the Class 3A poll.
The Henley boys (9-6) remained eighth in the most recent Class 4A poll.
ON THE MAT
Lakeview’s Quincey Ludwig won all three of her matches by pins as the Honkers took the girls team title at the Cottage Grove Invitational on Saturday.
Ludwig won the 130-135 pound division and teammate Raelynn Severson claimed the title at 140 as the Honkers finished with 59 points to outdistance the 12-team field. Hidden Valley was second with 49 points and Klamath Union placed ninth with 17.
Lakeview’s Rebecca Patzke placed second at 145, Riley Stubbs was third at 120 and Kaydyn Kintzley took fourth at 155-170.
KU’s Hayleigh Dukes placed second at 120 and Dora Varnam took fifth at 100-105.
In the boys meet, Madras (214.5) took the team title, with Lakeview (104.5) and KU (95) in ninth and 10th, respectively.
The Honkers’ Adrian Stubbs won the 182-pound title with a pin against Coquille/Bandon’s Riley Jones in 5:17 in the championship.
Lakeview got second-place finishes from Steven Stogsdill (126), Brayson Granger (145) and Wyatt Julien (285), with Redden Lym (145) placing third.
KU’s Indrani Espinoza (220) placed second, Mathyis Horton (138) was third, Levi Hicks (145) took fifth and John Potter (106), Benjamin Gour (182) and Zach White (285) each finished sixth.
• Bonanza/Lost River’s Agustin Cisneros pinned both of his opponents to win the 120-pound title at the Howell Invitational on Saturday in Monroe.
AROUND THE STATE
South Wasco County guard Jason Hull scored 54 points, an Oregon record for a freshman, in a 99-32 victory against Lyle/Wishram in a Class 1A Big Sky League game.
Hull eclipsed the frosh record of 53 points, set by Lincoln’s Salim Stoudamire in 1998.
Redsides senior point guard James Best set a state record with 23 assists in the same game.