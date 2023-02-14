Klamath Union's Brooke Nelson and Dominic Armijo and Henley's Aiden Baizotti will have a busy weekend at the Oregon School Activities Association Class 4A/3A/2A/1A swimming championships at the Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center in Beaverton.

Nelson will represent the Pelicans in the girls 100 backstroke and on the anchor leg of both the 200- and 400-freestyle relays, with Armijo (100 butterfly, 200 individual medley) and the Hornets' Baizotti (50 free, 100 free) each competing in two boys events.


