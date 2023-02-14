Klamath Union's Brooke Nelson and Dominic Armijo and Henley's Aiden Baizotti will have a busy weekend at the Oregon School Activities Association Class 4A/3A/2A/1A swimming championships at the Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center in Beaverton.
Nelson will represent the Pelicans in the girls 100 backstroke and on the anchor leg of both the 200- and 400-freestyle relays, with Armijo (100 butterfly, 200 individual medley) and the Hornets' Baizotti (50 free, 100 free) each competing in two boys events.
Isa Coffman, Grace Keyser and Kaylee Gettman will swim the first three legs on KU's relay squads.
The Pelicans' Max Hendrix (200 free) and Gus Hendrix (500 free) are also headed to state. The preliminaries are scheduled for Friday, with the finals to be held Saturday.
Baizotti won both his events at last weekend's Class 4A/3A/2A/1A Special District 4 meet in Cottage Grove. He finished the 50 free in 23.57 seconds and the 100 in 52.62.
Nelson took first in the 100 back in 1:07.57, nearly two seconds ahead of second-place finisher Kally Haynes of Marshfield.
Gus Hendrix placed second in the 500 at the district meet, with Armijo third in both of his events. The Pelicans took third in the boys team standings with 287 points, behind North Bend (376) and Marshfield (336).
KU was fourth in the girls standings with 221 points, trailing North Bend (358), Cascade Christian (228) and Marshfield (223).
The Pelicans' boys 200 free relay squad finished second at district in 1:43.61, just missing the final state berth that went to Marist Catholic (1:43.44).
ON THE MAT
The boys wrestling teams from Henley, Klamath Union and Mazama are scheduled to compete this Friday-Saturday at the OSAA Class 4A Special District 3 meet at Phoenix High.
Class 3A and 2A/1A boys had their district meets last weekend.
Lakeview's Brayson Granger (145 pounds) and Adrian Stubbs (170) placed first in their respective weight classes in the 3A Special District 3 meet in Pleasant Hill.
Granger pinned Coquille/Bandon's Camaron Houston in 5:33 in the final; Stubbs defeated Sutherlin's Tauj Flora by a 9-2 decision.
The Honkers' Wyatt Julian placed second at 285, getting pinned with only nine seconds remaining in his match against Sutherlin's Maddox Griggs. Lakeview's Redden Lym took fourth at 152 as the Honkers placed ninth of 12 teams.
Bonanza/Lost River's Agustin Cisneros took second at 120 at the 2A/1A Special District 2 meet in Lowell. Cisneros dropped a 12-6 decision to Lowell's Harley Hardison in the final, with Gilchrist's Bradley Beck placing sixth in that weight class.
Other top six placers from the Klamath Basin were: Chiloquin's Jordan Coins (sixth, 126); Gilchrist's Blayze Buell (fifth, 132); Bonanza/Lost River's John Nordin (fifth, 220); and North Lake's Bryce Willardt (fourth, 170), Baise Archillas (third, 182) and Jason Reedy (fourth, 220).
North Lake finished 10th in the 20-team field with 51 points, followed by Gilchrist (13th, 35), Bonanza/Lost River (14th, 29) and Chiloquin (18th, 17).
IN THE GYM
The Henley boys basketball team, ranked eighth in last week's Class 4A state coaches' poll, wrapped up the Skyline Conference title with a 55-53 victory against visiting Mazama last Friday.
The Hornets (13-6, 6-0 Skyline) have a three-game lead with two regular-season games remaining, Friday against visiting Klamath Union (6-10, 3-2) and next Tuesday at Phoenix (9-11, 2-4). KU is alone in second in the standings.
The Henley girls (14-8, 5-1) moved into first-place tie with Mazama with a 69-44 victory over the visiting Vikings (9-9, 5-1) last Friday. The rivals have split the regular-season series, with Mazama winning 48-43 at home on Jan. 20.
The Lakeview girls, ranked No. 7 in Class 3A in this week's state coaches' poll, finished a half-game behind No. 2 Sutherlin in the Far West League.
The Honkers (22-3 overall, 14-1 FWL) suffered their only league loss to visiting Sutherlin on Jan. 28, a 52-41 decision. Lakeview will open play in the league tournament Thursday.
The Bonanza, Chiloquin and North Lake/Paisley girls all opened Class 1A Mountain Valley League tournament action Tuesday, along with the Bonanza, Lost River and North Lake/Paisley boys. Second-round games are scheduled for Thursday.
The Evergreen League champion Butte Valley girls (22-3, 12-0) are scheduled to open the California Interscholastic Federation's Northern Section playoffs Friday against a opponent that has yet to be determined.