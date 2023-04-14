Henley-KU boys 3

Henley’s Blayne Boersma, foreground, goes up for a shot against host Klamath Union’s Tony Ortiz during a Skyline Conference game Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.

 Annaliesa Casson/For the Herald & News

Henley High’s Blayne Boersma was named a first-team Class 4A all-state selection this week, as selected by the Oregon Basketball Coaches Association.

Boersma, a senior, averaged 9.9 points. 5.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.7 steals per game. He was named the Skyline Conference’s player of the year and led the Hornets to the state semifinals before they lost 45-37 to top-seeded Philomath. Henley finished fifth at state.


Tags