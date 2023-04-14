Henley High’s Blayne Boersma was named a first-team Class 4A all-state selection this week, as selected by the Oregon Basketball Coaches Association.
Boersma, a senior, averaged 9.9 points. 5.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.7 steals per game. He was named the Skyline Conference’s player of the year and led the Hornets to the state semifinals before they lost 45-37 to top-seeded Philomath. Henley finished fifth at state.
Junction City’s Kaleb Burnett was named the Class 4A player of the year and Craig Rothenberger was the coach of the year.
Other first-team players were Crook County’s Eddie Freauff, Baker’s Isaiah Jones and Philomath’s Cole Beardsley.
Henley’s Owen Cheyne and Mazama’s Bryce Worrell, both seniors, received honorable mention.
BASEBALL
Henley 8, Phoenix 4: Jaime Pizano singled home Beau Pyle with the go-ahead run in the top of the eighth inning as the visiting Hornets (4-7) won their Skyline Conference opener Wednesday.
Payton Price added an RBI double and Conner Shively and Leo Ahalt had run-scoring singles in the four-run eighth. Shively, the No. 9 batter in the Hornets’ lineup, went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and scored twice.
Pyle and Mark Carpenter combined to pitch 6⅔ innings of one-hit relief, allowing one unearned run. They walked one and struck out seven.
Hidden Valley 18, Klamath Union 1: Wylei Mendes and Caden Kuhnert had three hits apiece and the Mustangs (7-2) used a nine-run sixth inning to run-rule host KU in another Skyline opener.
Noah Daley struck out six for the Pelicans (0-7) and PJ Safford went 2 for 3.
Modoc 9, Lakeview 6: Adin Benson went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs to lead the visiting Braves (5-3) to the non-conference victory Tuesday.
Modoc scored seven runs in the sixth inning to snap a 2-2 tie.
For the Honkers (1-6), Hunter Greer went 2 for 4 with a homer and three RBIs.
Tulelake 10, Dunsmuir 4: Koen Brown allowed one earned run on two hits in five innings and struck out 12 to lead the Honkers (3-7, 2-2 Evergreen) to the neutral-site victory Tuesday.
Kevin Larsen had two runs and two RBIs and Obi Hernandez went 1 for 1 with a double, drove in a run and scored twice for Tulelake, which tallied three times in the fourth inning to take the lead and added five more in the fifth.
SOFTBALL
Henley 18, Phoenix 0: The Hornets (6-3), the top team in the Oregon School Activities Association Class 4A computer ratings, opened Skyline Conference play with a lopsided road victory Wednesday.
Hidden Valley 13, Klamath Union 3: The host Pelicans (5-4) dropped their Skyline opener Wednesday.