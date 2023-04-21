Henley's Annie Campos drives lane

 Annaliesa Casson/For the Herald & News

Henley High's Annie Campos was a first-team Class 4A all-state selection by the Oregon Basketball Coaches Association, announced this week.

Campos, the Skyline Conference player of the year, led the Hornets to a sixth-place finish at the state tournament. She averaged 16.2 points, 11.8 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game. Campos had 28 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists in an 81-77 victory against Madras at state that clinched a trophy for Henley.


