Henley High's Annie Campos was a first-team Class 4A all-state selection by the Oregon Basketball Coaches Association, announced this week.
Campos, the Skyline Conference player of the year, led the Hornets to a sixth-place finish at the state tournament. She averaged 16.2 points, 11.8 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game. Campos had 28 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists in an 81-77 victory against Madras at state that clinched a trophy for Henley.
Teammate Anna Harper and Mazama's Ella Baley received honorable mention on the Class 4A girls team.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bonanza's WD Kness was a second-team selection and teammate Allen Hill received honorable mention on the Class 1A boys all-state team, as selected by the Oregon Basketball Coaches Association.
Kness and Hill helped the Antlers finish in a three-way tie for the Mountain Valley League title and reach the second round of the state tournament.
BASEBALL
Henley 10, Klamath Union 0: Beau Pyle and Owen Harper combined on a five-hitter with one walk and eight strikeouts as the host Hornets (7-7 overall, 4-0 Skyline Conference) moved into sole possession of first place with Wednesday's five-inning victory.
Leadoff hitter Leo Ahalt went 1 for 3 with a homer, three RBIs and three runs for Henley. Conner Shively went 2 for 3, Payton Price had a double and two RBIs and Tyler Harper hit a triple.
Tildon Coffman hit a triple for KU (0-10, 0-4).
Mazama 13, Phoenix 1: The Vikings (2-6 overall) won their Skyline Conference opener Wednesday at Kiger Stadium.
Greenville 18, Tulelake 0: Obi Hernandez got the lone hit as the Honkers (3-9, 2-4 Evergreen) lost Thursday at home.
SOFTBALL
Henley 22, Klamath Union 4: The host Hornets (9-3, 4-0 Skyline), who are No. 1 in the Oregon School Activities Association's Class 4A computer ratings, moved into sole possession of first place in the conference with Wednesday's victory against the Pelicans (5-7, 0-4).
Mazama 15, Phoenix 5: The host Vikings (4-9 overall) won their Skyline Conference opener Wednesday in five innings.