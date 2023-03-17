Henley High swept the player and coach of the year awards on the All-Skyline Conference basketball teams.
Blayne Boersma was named the boys player of the year and Luke Hammond was the coach of the year as the Hornets went undefeated in claiming the conference title and finished fifth at the Class 4A state tournament.
Annie Campos was the player of the year and Randy Denson the top coach as the Hornets girls also won the Skyline title and then took sixth at state.
Boersma, a senior, averaged 9.9 points. 5.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.7 steals per game. He was a first-team all-conference selection as a junior.
“The coaches in the league voted him the POY because they thought he was the best two-way player,” Hammond said.
Henley’s Owen Cheyne was a first-team all-conference boys selection, as was Mazama’s Bryce Worrell and Klamath Union’s Javan Zumwalt.
The second team consisted of Henley’s Markus McCreadie and Shaw Stork, KU’s Tony Matheney and Dayquan McKay and Mazama’s Keegan McDonald.
Henley’s Aiden Hayes, KU’s Jakob Kjaer and Mazama’s Tyler Aguiar were among those who received honorable mention.
Boersma also made the conference’s all-defensive team, along with McCreadie, Cheyne and Mazama’s Brody Hubble.
The girls first-team included Henley’s Anna Harper, Mazama’s Ella Baley and KU’s Dianara Pena-Hutchinson and Keely Hall.
Among the second-team picks were Mazama’s Chelsea Gilmore and Addy McGirr and KU’s Emma Langley.
Henley’s Lily Fussell, Kennedi Modin and Senia Campos received honorable mention, along with Mazama’s Bella Heaton.
Annie Campos was joined on the all-defensive team by Baley, Hall and Heaton.
• In the Class 3A Far West League, Lakeview’s Kenna Stratton and Tyler McNeley were first-team selections for the girls and the Honkers’ Bre Strubel was a second-team pick. Lakeview’s Trevor Owens earned a second-team selection on the boys team and teammate Caleb Albertson received honorable mention.
• In the Class 1A Mountain Valley League, Bonanza’s W.D. Kness was named the boys player of the year and Campbell Kness the top coach as the Antlers finished in a three-way tie with Lost River and Rogue Valley Adventist Academy for the conference title.
Kness was joined on the first team by teammate Allen Hill, North Lake/Paisley’s Noah Roth and Lost River’s Connor Dunlea, among others.
Crosspoint Christian’s Keaton Kensler, Lost River’s Cole Johnson and Chiloquin’s Jaden Jackson were second-team picks.
Those receiving honorable mention included: Bonanza’s Victor Gonzalez and Austin Sieminski; Chiloquin’s Micah Hescock and Ayden Miller; Crosspoint Christian’s Keaton Murphy; Gilchrist’s Caleb Bivens; Lost River’s Chase McAuliffe and Grady Dunlea; and North Lake/Paisley’s Isaac Dixon.
On the girls team, Bonanza’s Julie Hess, North Lake/Paisley’s Emily Murphy and Chiloquin’s CeCe Weiser earned first-team honors.
Bonanza’s Jada Gallagher and Ellie Huffman and North Lake/Paisley’s Hanna Roth and Julie Roth were among the second-team selections.
Honorable mention included: Chiloquin’s Lalia Walker and Elaine Gilcrist; Crosspoint Christian’s Margot Cross and Taylor Sundet; and Lost River’s Karli Britton and Morgan Herring.
SPRING POLLS
The Mazama High baseball team is ranked fourth in the Class 4A state preseason coaches poll, while rival Henley came in eighth.
La Grande topped the poll, getting 10 of the 12 first-place votes. Mazama and Pendleton each received one first-place vote.
Henley opened its season with a 13-10 loss Thursday against Class 5A Caldera in Bend.
In softball, Henley was ranked sixth in Class 4A, with Mazama among the teams just outside the top 10 that also received votes. Marist Catholic topped the poll.
The Hornets opened their season with a 12-11 loss Wednesday against Yreka (Calif.), and the Vikings lost 16-1 to Yreka on Thursday.
Lakeview, the defending Class 2A state champion, was ranked ninth in the Class 3A preseason poll after moving up in classification this school year.
Bonanza ranked ninth in the Class 2A/1A poll. Kennedy was No. 1 though it got only one first-place vote, the same number that Bonanza received. Grant Union/Prairie City, which lost to Lakeview in last spring’s title game, was second despite being atop seven of the 12 ballots.