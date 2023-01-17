Bonanza's Allen Hill

Bonanza’s Allen Hill drives to the basket during a Mountain Valley League game against visiting Crosspoint Christian on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. Hill scored 28 points as the Antlers won 68-50 to remain undefeated in the Class 1A league.

 Annaliesa Casson/For the Herald & News

The Henley and Mazama high school basketball teams both got off to stellar starts in Skyline Conference play, with the Hornets’ boys and girls sweeping visiting Hidden Valley and the Vikings doing the same to host Phoenix.

Bryce Worrell led the Mazama boys with 21 points and nine rebounds in a 59-44 victory last Friday, with fellow co-captain Tyler Aguiar adding 10 points and five steals. All-state football player Tyler Anderson did a little bit of everything, with five points, five steals and four assists in less than 16½ minutes of action.


Tags