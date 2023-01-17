Bonanza’s Allen Hill drives to the basket during a Mountain Valley League game against visiting Crosspoint Christian on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. Hill scored 28 points as the Antlers won 68-50 to remain undefeated in the Class 1A league.
The Henley and Mazama high school basketball teams both got off to stellar starts in Skyline Conference play, with the Hornets’ boys and girls sweeping visiting Hidden Valley and the Vikings doing the same to host Phoenix.
Bryce Worrell led the Mazama boys with 21 points and nine rebounds in a 59-44 victory last Friday, with fellow co-captain Tyler Aguiar adding 10 points and five steals. All-state football player Tyler Anderson did a little bit of everything, with five points, five steals and four assists in less than 16½ minutes of action.
That means Friday’s doubleheader between the Hornets and Vikings at Mazama will be an early showdown for first place in the conference. The girls game is scheduled for 6 p.m., with the boys at approximately 7:30 p.m.
The Henley girls (9-7) remained fifth in this week’s Class 4A state coaches’ poll, while the Hornets boys (7-6) were ninth in last week’s poll.
Because there are only five teams in the conference, Klamath Union had a bye last Friday. The Pelicans will open conference play at home Friday with a doubleheader against Phoenix, with the girls scheduled to play at 6 p.m. and the boys to follow.
BONANZA COMES UP BIG
The boys and girls teams from Bonanza both remained undefeated in the Class 1A Mountain Valley League heading into Friday’s doubleheader at Trinity Lutheran.
The Antlers swept visiting Crosspoint Christian last Friday.
The boys won 68-50 as Allen Hill scored 28 points and W.D. Kness added 19. The Antlers are 3-0 in MVL play, tied with Rogue Valley Adventist Academy for first place.
The conference race could come down to the final day of the season, when the Antlers play at RVAA. The teams met in non-league game Jan. 2 at Bonanza, with the Red Tail Hawks prevailing 62-59 in overtime.
The Bonanza girls cruised to a 55-23 victory against the Warriors as Kshalee Thomas and Kylie Basso each scored 13 points and Julie Hess tallied 12.
The girls are 2-0 in conference play, tied with Trinity Lutheran and Chiloquin for the top spot.
HONK FOR LAKEVIEW
Lakeview (13-2) is the only other Klamath Basin team ranked in the girls state poll, coming in at No. 7 in Class 3A.
The Honkers are 5-0 and atop the Far West League, a half-game ahead of No. 2 Sutherlin. The teams are scheduled to meet Jan. 28 at Lakeview.
The Honkers’ Kenna Stratton, a 6-foot junior, excelled in back-to-back victories against Lost River and Rogue River last week. She totaled 38 points of 17-of-24 shooting from the field, grabbed 18 rebounds and had eight steals.
ON THE MAT
Lakeview won the girls title at the Nick Lutz Memorial last Saturday at Siuslaw High in Florence.
The Honkers had three champions in Riley Stubbs (120-pound division), Quincey Ludwig (130) and Rebecca Patzke (145).
Raelynn Severson (140) and Kayden Kintzley (170) both placed third for the Honkers, who finished with 71.5 points to edge the host Vikings, who totaled 66.
In the boys tourney, Lakeview’s Brayson Granger won the 145-pound division.
Granger improved to 19-5 overall this season by defeating Elmira’s William Walton 9-4 in the finals.
Teammates Steven Stogsdill (second at 120), Adrian Stubbs (third, 182) and Wyatt Jullian (second, 285) also placed in the top three as the Honkers finished seventh in the 17-team field.
• Mazama finished seventh in Class 4A in the Oregon Classic Boys Duals last weekend at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center in Redmond.
The Vikings edged Estacada 42-39 in their final match in the championship bracket.
Henley finished second to Philomath in the Class 4A third-place bracket and North Lake was fourth in the Class 2A/1A fourth-place bracket.