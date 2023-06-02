Student athletes from Henley High School commit to play sports at the collegiate level. Pictured from left to right: Kendal Hadwick, beach volleyball, Southern Oregon; Layla Chavez, beach volleyball, Southern Oregon; Kenzie Carpenter, volleyball and track (shot put, javelin), Umpqua CC; Tatiana Briones, cheer, Linfield; Holly Parker, basketball, Pacific; Tanner Hallmark, shotgun sports, Hastings. Not pictured: Owen Cheyne, baseball, Lane CC.
Student athletes from Mazama High School commit to play sports at the collegiate level. Pictured from left to right: Nathan Baker, baseball, College of the Siskiyous; Trevor Anderson, football, Linfield; Hannah Darrah, soccer, Northumbria; Lottie Preston, soccer, Lane CC; Tyler Aguiar, football, Salt River JC; Bryce Worrell, cross country, track and field, Oregon Tech; and Kaylea Rietdyk, volleyball, Mt. Hood CC.
Marcia Schlottmann/Special to the Herald & News
Fourteen student athletes — seven from Henley High School and seven from Mazama High School — have signed to play at the collegiate level next year. The athletes, coaches, and families gathered at the schools recently for a Signing Day celebration.
Sports represented include basketball, baseball, football, soccer, volleyball, beach volleyball, cheer, cross country, track and field, and shotgun sports.