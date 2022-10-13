Henley-Mazama girls soccer

Henley’s Mya Mauch, right, prepares to shoot during a Skyline Conference match at Mazama on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. The Hornets won 3-1.

 Annaliesa Casson/For the Herald & News

The Henley High girls soccer team seems to be peaking at just the right time.

The Hornets, ranked No. 10 in the most recent Class 4A state coaches' poll, defeated host Mazama 3-1 Wednesday night in a Skyline Conference match to run their unbeaten streak to six matches (3-0-3).

