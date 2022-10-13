The Henley High girls soccer team seems to be peaking at just the right time.
The Hornets, ranked No. 10 in the most recent Class 4A state coaches' poll, defeated host Mazama 3-1 Wednesday night in a Skyline Conference match to run their unbeaten streak to six matches (3-0-3).
Eelana Gonzalez had two goals and an assist and Mya Mauch also tallied for Henley (5-3-4 overall, 3-1-2 conference), all in a nine-minute span midway through the first half. Rachel Edwards and Halle McKay added assists.
"You never know what will happen in rivalry games, so after tying Mazama 2-2 two weeks ago, it was great to see our team come out fast and put the game away early," Hornets coach Mike Hedlund said. "We've really improved as the season has gone along. ... This game should go a long way towards securing a spot in the playoffs."
Lottie Preston scored the lone goal for the Vikings (2-6-1, 2-3-1) in the 70th minute.
In the boys game, the No. 3-ranked Hornets defeated visiting Mazama 5-0. Henley (11-0-1, 5-0-1) has outscored its opponents 55-5 this season. The Hornets had a 10-match winning streak snapped in a 1-1 draw Monday at No. 5 Hidden Valley.
TACKLING MACHINE
Almost lost in Lakeview's thrilling football comeback last Saturday against Coquille – in the final 1:26 the Honkers scored on a hook-and-ladder, recovered an onside kick and got the winning touchdown as time expired in a 33-28 victory against visiting Coquille – were 17 tackles by Adrian Stubbs.
That matched Lowell's Lehi Zylstra as the highest total in the state in Week 6, according to OSAAtoday.
POLLING POINTS
Football: Despite Henley's 54-7 victory against Klamath Union last Friday, the Hornets dropped from No. 3 to No. 4 in the Class 4A state coaches' poll. Estacada moved past Henley while Mazama remained No. 1 and received all 15 first-place votes. Lost River stayed at No. 2 in the Class 1A 8-man poll.
Volleyball: Henley and Mazama were ranked Nos. 7 and 8, respectively, in the most recent Class 4A state coaches' poll.
Cross country: Klamath Union and Henley were Nos. 4 and 8, respectively, in the Class 4A girls midseason state rankings. The KU boys were listed at No. 9.