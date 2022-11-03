Henley’s Lello Sguera, center, keeps the ball away from Cascade’s Lane Baker as Hornets teammate Brock Patzke looks on during a Class 4A first-round playoff match Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Mazama High. Henley won 3-1 to reach the state semifinals.
Henley’s Logan Parker shields the ball from a Cascade defender during a Class 4A first-round playoff match Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Mazama High. Parker scored in the Hornets’ 3-1 victory that clinched a berth in the state quarterfinals.
Henley’s Aiden Hayes, right, battles Cascade’s Liam Walker for the ball during a Class 4A first-round playoff match Tuesday, Nov. 1 at Mazama High. The second-seeded Hornets won 3-1 to reach the state semifinals.
Henley’s Jacob Gonzales, right, makes his way past a Cascade defender during a Class 4A first-round playoff match Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 at Mazama High. The Hornets won 3-1 to reach the state quarterfinals.
Henley’s Lello Sguera dribbles the ball downfield against Cascade during a Class 4A first-round playoff match Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Mazama High. The Hornets won 3-1 to reach the state quarterfinals.
Henley’s Lello Sguera, center, keeps the ball away from Cascade’s Lane Baker as Hornets teammate Brock Patzke looks on during a Class 4A first-round playoff match Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Mazama High. Henley won 3-1 to reach the state semifinals.
Annaliesa Casson/For the Herald & News
Henley’s Logan Parker shields the ball from a Cascade defender during a Class 4A first-round playoff match Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Mazama High. Parker scored in the Hornets’ 3-1 victory that clinched a berth in the state quarterfinals.
Annaliesa Casson/For the Herald & News
Henley’s Aiden Hayes, right, battles Cascade’s Liam Walker for the ball during a Class 4A first-round playoff match Tuesday, Nov. 1 at Mazama High. The second-seeded Hornets won 3-1 to reach the state semifinals.
Annaliesa Casson/For the Herald & News
Henley’s Jacob Gonzales, right, makes his way past a Cascade defender during a Class 4A first-round playoff match Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 at Mazama High. The Hornets won 3-1 to reach the state quarterfinals.
Annaliesa Casson/For the Herald & News
Henley’s Miles Morton makes a pass against Cascade’s Bryan Cortes during a Class 4A first-round playoff match Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Mazama High. The Hornets won 3-1 to reach the state semifinals.
Annaliesa Casson/For the Herald & News
Henley’s Lello Sguera dribbles the ball downfield against Cascade during a Class 4A first-round playoff match Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Mazama High. The Hornets won 3-1 to reach the state quarterfinals.
It was during a team camp in early August on the Oregon Coast that Henley High boys soccer coach Lupe Gonzales and his assistants realized they might have something special this season.
Gonzales would know, as he won state titles as a player with the Hornets in 1989-90 and as a coach led the girls team to the state final in 1994 and the boys to the championship round in 2013.
“We knew we had a great opportunity,” Gonzales said. “I’m really grateful the boys have bought in.”
The second-seeded Hornets (14-0-1 overall) dispatched No. 15-seeded Cascade 3-1 in the opening round of the Class 4A state playoffs Tuesday and are scheduled to play No. 10 Estacada (9-4-2) in the quarterfinals at 5 p.m. Saturday at Mazama High.
Gonzales compared this year’s team to the one that reached the final in 2013.
“It’s really similar. Solid defense, strong midfield and opportunistic attackers,” he said. “The style of soccer has changed. There’s a lot more individual skill with the kids playing year-round.”
Jacob Gonzales, the coach’s youngest son, leads the Hornets with 16 goals and 15 assists. Logan Parker, a converted defender, has scored 15 times.
Lello Sguera and Miles Morton control the midfield and goalkeeper Jake Bruner was talked into returning this year after playing football the past three seasons.
Those players are among eight seniors on the Henley roster who Gonzales said have been together for the most part since they were in under-10 age division.
The Hornets reached the state quarterfinals last season before letting a three-goal lead slip away in a 5-3 overtime loss to Molalla. Henley was down to 10 players for the final hour of regulation after receiving a red card.
“We thought we had the game in hand and the other team caught momentum and we had some things that deflated our stride,” Gonzales said. “It’s an 80-minute game for a reason.”
FOOTBALL
Last season, Lakeview reached the semifinals of the Class 2A state playoffs before losing 21-0 to Kennedy.
The Honkers have moved up to Class 3A this season, but so has Kennedy.
Lakeview (5-4) and the top-ranked Trojans (9-0) are scheduled to meet in a first-round game at 7 p.m. Friday at Stayton High.
“Our players are excited for the opportunity to get to compete with the No. 1 seed, especially against Kennedy,” Honkers coach Ryan Moss said.
The Honkers won 42-14 at Sutherlin last weekend to claim the 16th and final state berth as Benny Alves completed 10-of-18 passes for 266 yards and a touchdown and also rushed for a score. Brandon Markus carried 21 times for 120 yards and two TDs.
“As a team one of our goals was to make the playoffs. As an at-large bid it shows how tough Special District 3 is to have five teams out of 16 represent the state,” Moss said. “This is a big step for our program ... as one of the smallest teams in (Class) 3A it reveals the hard work, perseverance and grit of Lakeview.”
Moss and Kennedy coach Joe Panuke coached together on the Kennedy staff a decade ago.
“He is a Lakeview graduate, which shows how small the world is,” Moss said. “He is a mentor and friend that I speak with regularly throughout the season.”
In Class 4A, top-seeded Mazama (9-0) is scheduled to play host to No. 16 Seaside (5-4) at noon Saturday. Fourth-seeded Henley (8-1) will play No. 13 Crook County (5-4) at 7 p.m. Friday at Mazama.
GIRLS SOCCER
All four Klamath Basin teams that made the state playoffs were eliminated Wednesday.
The closest call came as ninth-seeded Henley took No. 8 seed Philomath to penalty kicks after a 2-2 draw in the first round of the Class 4A tourney.
Philomath goalkeeper Hailie Couture stopped all three PKs in the shootout, as well as one with five minutes remaining in regulation that would’ve given the Hornets the lead.
Mya Mauch scored both goals for Henley, which finished its season with a 6-4-5 record.
In other Class 4A matches, No. 1 seed Marist Catholic defeated Mazama 3-0 and No. 3 Gladstone beat No. 14 Klamath Union 5-0.
In Class 3A/2A/1A, No. 5 Sisters scored four second-half goals to eliminate No. 12 Lakeview/Paisley 4-0.
CROSS COUNTRY
The Klamath Union boys and the KU and Henley girls teams will be vying for state titles Saturday at Lane Community College in Eugene.
The Class 4A girls race is scheduled to start at 11:45 a.m., with the boys beginning at 12:20 p.m.
CIF PLAYOFFS
The Tulelake volleyball team was eliminated in three sets by top-seeded Fall River 25-21, 25-9, 25-21 in the second round of the Northern Section’s Division 6 playoffs.
The Honkers, who were Evergreen Conference co-champions, finished the season 21-7.