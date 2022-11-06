This time, the Henley High boys soccer team didn't allow a three-goal lead to slip away in the quarterfinals of the Class 4A state playoffs.
But that's not to say the Hornets didn't have a few anxious moments.
Second-seeded Henley built a three-goal halftime advantage, then pulled away after No. 10 Estacada got within a goal for a 6-3 victory Saturday night at Mazama High.
Brock Patzke and Trevor Tobiasson each scored twice for Henley (15-0-1 overall), with Lello Sguera and Aiden Hayes also tallying. Jacob Gonzales and Logan Parker each had three assists.
"I'm very proud of them," Hornets coach Lupe Gonzales said. "They came back when they needed to and regained momentum, got us back on track."
In last season's state quarterfinals, the Hornets built a three-goal lead only to lose 5-3 to Molalla in overtime. In that game, a Henley player received a red card, forcing his team to play short-handed for the final 60 minutes of regulation and the extra period.
Henley took a 3-0 halftime lead Saturday before the Rangers (9-5-2) scored twice in the opening 10 minutes of the second half.
Tobiasson scored his second in the 60th minute and Hayes tallied in the 68th to restore the three-goal advantage.
The Hornets will play No. 14 Phoenix (9-6-1), which beat sixth-seeded Hidden Valley 1-0 in overtime, in a state semifinal Tuesday at Mazama High. The time of that match has yet to be announced.
The Hornets and Phoenix met twice in Skyline Conference play this season, with Henley winning 2-1 at home and 3-0 on the road.
But Coach Gonzales cautioned about reading too much into that.
"I think Phoenix is a much stronger team (than Hidden Valley)," the coach said, though the only game his team didn't win this season came in a 1-1 draw at Hidden Valley. "They're very similar to us, with highly skilled players at key positions. ... It's going to be a great game."
VOLLEYBALL
Mazama High made its first trip to the Class 4A state volleyball tournament count.
The Vikings placed third and rival Henley took sixth Saturday at Springfield High.
Mazama defeated Baker in four sets, 25-17, 21-25, 25-17, 25-14, in the third/fifth-place match after losing to Cascade in Friday's semifinals.
"The girls were excited about their finish," Vikings coach John Downey said. "We have talked all season about going as far as we could in the state tournament. We knew we could compete with any team, but we had to play well. ... I knew this team had the talent. It was just a matter of putting everything together."
Mazama defeated The Dalles 3-2 in the quarterfinals (25-16, 19-25, 25-18, 20-25, 15-9) before falling in three sets to eventual runner-up Cascade in the semis, 25-10, 25-17, 25-9.
"For those who are returning, it will show them how hard they need to work to compete at that level," Downey said. "Next season we should be very competitive."
Henley suffered a straight-set loss to Cascade in the quarterfinals, 25-10, 25-17, 25-9.
The Hornets battled back with a pair of gutsy performances Saturday.
They rallied from a two-set deficit to defeat The Dallas in a loser-out match 24-26, 22-25, 25-20, 25-22, 15-13 to clinch at least a place at state.
In the match for fourth/sixth places, they narrowly lost to Crook County 25-18, 18-25, 17-25, 25-22, 16-14, taking the fifth and final set to an extra point.
CROSS COUNTRY
Klamath Union's Isabela Coffman finished eighth in the Class 4A state girls championship as the Pelicans placed fourth in the team standings at Lane Community College in Eugene.
Coffman completed the 5,000-kilometer course in 20 minutes, 17.6 seconds, finishing just ahead of Henley's Kiera Welch (20:20.2), who led the Hornets to a ninth-place finish.
Phoenix's Kyle Potratz took the individual title in 18:47.5, finishing 26.3 seconds clear of La Grande's Cecilia Villagomez.
La Grande runners also took third and fourth as the Tigers cruised to the team title with 62 points. Philomath placed second with 84 points, followed by Crook County (139) and KU (152). Henley finished with 184 points.
In the boys Class 4A race, Klamath Union's Carter Harmon finished eighth overall in 16:45.4 as the Pelicans placed 10th in the team standings.
Marshfield's Alexander Garcia-Silver took the individual title in 15:22.2, becoming his school's second repeat champion after the legendary Steve Prefontaine.
The Dallas took the team title with 57 points, with Philomath second with 60.
Henley's Sam Iverson (17:22.6) and Mazama's Bryce Worrell (17:29.8), competing as individuals, took 11th and 12th, respectively.