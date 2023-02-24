The Skyline Conference champion Henley boys and girls basketball teams were both seeded fifth for the upcoming Oregon School Activities Association Class 4A playoffs.
The Hornets’ girls (16-8) will play host to the No. 12 seed on Friday, March 3, while the boys (15-6) will do the same on Saturday, March 4.
The Klamath Union boys (7-12) had a state play-in game against visiting Stayton (16-7) on Friday night, while the KU girls (7-9) have a play-in game set for 3 p.m. Saturday at Stayton (13-10).
The Mazama boys (7-12) travel to Astoria (15-9) for a play-in game at 1 p.m. Saturday.
In Class 3A, the ninth-seeded Lakeview girls (23-4) are scheduled to play at No. 8 De La Salle North Catholic (17-9) at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, in Portland.
In Class 1A, the Lost River and Bonanza boys are both on the road Saturday.
The 12th-seeded Raiders (23-3) are at No. 5 North Douglas (21-5) for a game that’s scheduled for 4 p.m. in Drain.
The No. 13 Antlers (16-8) have a 2 p.m. game at Open Door Christian Academy (21-3) in Troutdale.
The No. 20 Bonanza girls (16-9) lost 65-41 at No. 4 Nixyaawii on Friday afternoon in Pendleton in a second-round game.
In the California Interscholastic Federation, the Butte Valley girls (23-3) are scheduled to play Chester (13-11) in the Northern Section’s Division 7 championship at 7:45 p.m. Saturday at Shasta College.
STATE WRESTLING
Four Klamath Basin wrestlers reached championship matches in the OSAA’s Class 4A, 3A, 2A/1A state tournament in Portland.
Due to inclement weather, those three tournaments were condensed into a one-day event Friday.
In Class 4A, Henley’s fourth-seeded Dylan Clark (120 pounds) and unseeded Matthew McCoy (220) reached the finals, as did Mazama’s third-seeded Treyce Horton (138).
In Class 3A, Lakeview’s top-seeded Brayson Granger was set to wrestle for the 145-pound title. Granger (33-6 overall) defeated Harrisburg’s Nephi Heakin 1-0 in the quarterfinals, then posted a major decision (15-2) over Rainier’s David Rice in the semifinals.
Honkers teammate Adrian Stubbs (170) was competing in the consolation finals Friday night for third through sixth places.
The Hornets’ Clark (45-0) needed three wins to reach the final, defeating Cascade’s Cole Drager (20-5) in the first round and Tillamook’s Chance Fletcher (30-12) in the quarterfinals by technical falls, then taking a 17-8 major decision over La Grande’s Mason Wolcott in the semis.
Teammate McCoy (28-7) pinned Philomath’s Lake Mulberry (2 minutes, 48 seconds) in the first round and Estacada’s James Durand (5:56) in the semifinals before taking an 8-7 decision over Crook County’s Jubal Brumble in the semis.
The Vikings’ Horton (40-7) won all three of his matches by fall, defeating St. Helens’ Kyle Dey (1:29) in the opening round, North Bend’s Wyatt Smith (5:24) in the quarterfinals and Estacada’s Cohen Schleich (2:50) in the semis.
Mazama’s Tyson Van Gastel (195) and Armando Galindo (285) were competing in the consolation finals, as was Henley’s Kyle Nichols (126) and Estefan Muneton (160).