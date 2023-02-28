The high school basketball season in the Klamath Basin is down to a Final Five.
Four local schools have qualified for the Oregon School Activities Association’s Class 4A playoffs, with Lakeview reaching the Elite Eight of the Class 3A girls tournament.
In Class 4A, the Henley boys and girls are both seeded fifth and are scheduled to play host to a first-round doubleheader Saturday.
The Hornets girls (16-8 overall) are set to meet No. 12-seeded Scappoose (16-9) at noon Saturday, followed by the Henley boys (15-6) taking on No. 12 Astoria (16-9) at 2 p.m.
The Mazama and Klamath Union girls also qualified for the Sweet 16 by winning play-in games. KU defeated host Stayton 52-40 on Saturday and Mazama topped visiting Seaside 48-42 on Monday.
The 14th-seeded Vikings (11-10) are scheduled to play at No. 3 Astoria (23-2) at 1 p.m. Saturday. The 16th-seeded Pelicans (8-9) will have an even tougher assignment, traveling to top-seeded Baker (21-2) for an 8:30 p.m. game Friday.
Class 4A quarterfinal matchups are set for March 9 at Forest Grove High.
In Class 3A, ninth-seeded Lakeview (24-4) is set to face top-seeded Baker (25-2) at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at North Bend High as that tournament will be held this weekend, with the semifinals and championship at Marshfield High in Coos Bay.
In the California Interscholastic Federation, the Butte Valley girls ended their season with a 40-27 victory against Chester in the Northern Section’s Division 7 championship game last Saturday at Shasta College. The Bulldogs finished 24-3 overall.