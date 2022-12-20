With only a couple of major high school wrestling tournaments scheduled for the Klamath Basin this season – the High Desert Classic on Jan. 7 at Mazama and the Basin Best on Feb. 1 at Henley – area schools have had to hit the road this month in order to face some top competition.
So far, area wrestlers have done well in bringing home medals.
Henley's Dylan Clark (120 pounds) and Matthew McCoy (220) claimed individual championships Saturday at the Grants Pass Winter Kickoff.
Mazama had five wrestlers finish in the top six in their respective divisions to place seventh in the 37-team event, with Henley tied for eighth.
Lakeview's Brayson Granger reached the championship match at 145 pounds before being pinned by host Grants Pass' Owen Hull.
Two weeks earlier, Mazama cruised to the team title at the Dan Vidlak Invitational in Grants Pass, with Michael Rasdal (120), Treyce Horton (145) and Tyson Van Gastel (195) winning their weight divisions.
Klamath Union's John Potter (106) and Indrani Espinoza (220) and Lakeview's Granger (152) and Wyatt Julian (285) also won individual titles.
GIRLS WRESTLING
Klamath Union's Hayleigh Dukes (120) and Modoc's Grace Murray (100) won individual crowns at the Grants Pass Winter Kickoff.
Basin wrestlers dominated the 120-pound division, taking the top three places. Dukes pinned Henley's Makay Clark 3:13 into the title match, with Lakeview's Riley Stubbs placing third.
Mazama's Sarah Estes reached the finale at 130 pounds.
The previous week, Gilchrist's Summer Schellinger claimed the title in the 155-161 pound at the Culver Invitational.
And a trio of Basin girls claimed championships Dec. 3, with Mazama's Estes (130) and Lakeview's Quincey Ludwig (135) finishing first at the Dan Vidlak Invitational in Grants Pass and North Lake's Tayva Forman (145) winning at the Kelly Bledsoe Invitational in Rainier.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Henley and Lakeview are ranked in the top 10 in their respective classifications in the Oregon School Activities Association coaches' polls this week.
The Hornets (3-5 overall) are tied for eighth in Class 4A while the Honkers (7-1) are ranked No. 5 in Class 3A.