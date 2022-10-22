The South Side Series showdown between No. 1 Mazama and No. 3 Henley, the last remaining undefeated Class 4A high school football teams in the state, had plenty of hype all week
It didn't disappoint.
Trevor Anderson rushed 25 times for 196 yards and three touchdowns, the last to break a tie with 42 seconds remaining, as Mazama outlasted host Henley 44-36 Friday night.
Brendon Monteith intercepted a pass with 24 seconds left to clinch the victory for the Vikings (8-0 overall, 5-0 Big Sky Conference).
“We are the last undefeated team in 4A," Monteith said. "It was a close game, I was scared there for a second, but we came together at the end.”
Neither team led by more than eight points during a back-and forth game.
Henley's Shaw Stork completed 16 of 23 passes for 150 yards and two touchdowns and added 82 yards and a score on 12 carries. Logan Whitlock rushed for 96 yards and two TDs on 17 carries for the Hornets (7-1, 4-1).
After Henley forced a turnover, Whitlock scored on an 8-yard run and made the ensuing two-point conversion with 7:12 remaining to tie the score at 36-all.
“It didn’t feel real for a second," Whitlock said. "After we got that fumble, I felt like we had it.”
Mazama quarterback Tyson Van Gastel engineered a 13-play, 67-yard drive that took 6 minutes, 30 seconds for the winning touchdown. Anderson had six carries for 39 yards on the deciding drive.
“Credit to Mazama, they played great in this back-and-forth game," Henley coach Alex Stork said. "I am so proud of our guys and how they played all the way through."
Van Gastel was 2-of-3 passing for 51 yards and ran for 86 yards and a touchdown on 15 attempts.
Bu the quarterback wasn't pleased with his team's play.
“It was sloppy, we shot ourselves in the foot a lot," Van Gastel said. "We knew they only way we would lose is if we did it to ourselves. Thankfully, we faced the adversity and it is how you respond that determines your success. We responded well and pulled through."
Mazama coach Vic Lease was understandably emotional after the victory.
“It is always good getting a win here, especially in that fashion," Lease said. "We did not play well and still came out and won. Our team is resilient, it’s a championship-caliber team.”
The Vikings, who won the last eight Skyline Conference titles before the creation of the Big Sky Conference this season, can claim the outright crown with a victory at home next Friday against defending Class 4A state champion Marshfield, a team they lost to twice last season – including a 36-0 defeat in the semifinals of the state playoffs.
“It is going to be tough, they have had our number the last couple of years," Lease said. "We have not fared well against Marshfield; it is going to be a big game next Friday night.”
