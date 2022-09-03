Friday night's scores
CLASS 4A
Mazama 26, Estacada 14
Henley 22, Seaside 21
Woodburn 42, Klamath Union 14
CLASS 3A
North Valley 16, Lakeview 13
CLASS 1A (8-man)
Lost River 44, Adrian 28
Bonanza 20, Tulelake 14
CLASS 1A (6-man)
Glendale 55, Gilchrist 18
CALIFORNIA
Maxwell 42, Modoc 28
ROUNDUP
Mazama 26, Estacada 14: Tyson Van Gastel threw for two touchdowns and rushed for two more as the visiting Vikings, ranked No. 4 in Class 4A in the state in the preseason coaches' poll, defeated the third-ranked Rangers.
Gastel had two completions in four attempts, both for scores. He hit Tyler Aguiar from 19 yards with 3:53 left in the first quarter to give the Vikings the lead for good and found him again late in the third from 20 yards as Mazama scored 26 consecutive points.
Aguiar had an 85-yard kickoff return after the Rangers scored on their opening drive, leading to Van Gastel's 1-yard touchdown run.
Van Gastel also tallied on a 17-yard run late in the second, giving the Vikings a 19-8 halftime lead. Van Gastel also picked off an Estacada pass.
Trevor Anderson led Mazama with 73 yards rushing on 16 carries. Treyce Horton added 58 yards and Van Gastel had 25, both on seven attempts.
Mason Nowak led the Vikings' defense with seven tackles, including a sack. Brody Hubble had 6½ tackles and an interception and Brandon Monteith made six stops.
Lost River 44, Adrian 28: Nathan Dalton rushed for 240 yards, including touchdowns of 75 and 71 yards in the first quarter, as the visiting Raiders, ranked No. 4 in the Class 1A 8-man preseason coaches' poll, knocked off the top-ranked Antelopes.
The Raiders also avenged a 62-20 loss to Adrian in last year's state semifinals.
Chase McAuliffe completed 4 of 9 passes for 133 yards, including a 82-yard touchdown to Connor Dunlea. McAuliffe also tallied on a 20-yard run and Dunlea returned a kickoff 91 yards for a score. The Raiders' other touchdown came on a 4-yard run by Codey Lyman.
The Raiders, who took a 22-8 lead after the first quarter, amassed 285 yards on the ground.
Lost River limited the Antelopes' Jace Martin to 77 yards on 37 carries.
North Valley 16, Lakeview 13: Benny Alves completed 9 of 13 passes for 85 yards and a touchdown but threw an interception on the Honkers' final drive as they lost their Class 3A debut.
Freshman Hayden Taylor scored the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter for the host Knights and Bryson Teal made the game-saving pick.
Lakeview's Brandon Markus rushed for 91 yards and also had 31 yards receiving.
Bonanza 20, Tulelake 14: Adrian Mojica rushed for 173 yards and two touchdowns and the host Antlers held on for the victory.
Alan Hill was 4-of-6 passing for 85 yards and touchdown pass to W.D. Kness. Austin Seminski led Bonanza with 78 yards receiving and Andres Mojica added 61 yards on the ground.
Brian Perez led the Honkers with 72 yards rushing and Xavier Silva added 64. Tulelake had 214 yards on 30 carries.