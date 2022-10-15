Henley defense stuffs Marshfield

Henley's defense wraps up Marshfield running back John Lemmons, second from right, during a Big Sky Conference game Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in Coos Bay.

 Holly Stork/Special the Herald & News

With its usually potent ground game limited, Henley High went to the air Friday night.

Shaw Stork completed 9 of 15 passes for 189 yards and three touchdowns – all three to Owen Cheyne – and running back Logan Whitlock also threw a TD pass as the visiting Hornets rallied to defeat defending state Class 4A champion Marshfield 29-15 in Coos Bay.

Tags

Recommended for you