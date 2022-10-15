With its usually potent ground game limited, Henley High went to the air Friday night.
Shaw Stork completed 9 of 15 passes for 189 yards and three touchdowns – all three to Owen Cheyne – and running back Logan Whitlock also threw a TD pass as the visiting Hornets rallied to defeat defending state Class 4A champion Marshfield 29-15 in Coos Bay.
The Hornets (7-0 overall, 4-0 Big Sky Conference), ranked No. 4 in the state coaches' poll in their classification, kept pace with top-ranked Mazama atop the conference. Henley will play host to the Vikings this coming Friday.
"Marshfield did a great job of shutting down our running game for a large portion of the game," Hornets coach Alex Stork said. "They are a well-coached team and their players play hard. They had a good game plan and we moved to more of a passing attack than usual but tried to remain balanced."
The Hornets took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter as Stork threw a 74-yard scoring strike to Cheyne and Whitlock, who finished with 83 yards on 14 carries, completed a 32-yard TD pass to Chris Janney.
The No. 7 Pirates (5-2, 3-1) rallied to take a 15-14 lead with 4:43 remaining in the third quarter. It was the first time since the season opener at Seaside that the Hornets trailed.
Stork threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Cheyne with 3:39 left in the third and the duo hooked up for the subsequent two-point conversion, giving Henley a 22-15 lead.
Stork and Cheyne connected on a 40-yarder with 4:22 remaining to complete the scoring. Cheyne had five catches for 168 yards.
Mathew McCoy and Whitlock each had six tackles for Henley and Cheyne and Janney intercepted passes.
CLASS 1A (8-MAN)
Lost River 60, Chiloquin 6: Connor Dunlea threw for two touchdowns and also scored on kickoff and interception returns to lead the host Raiders, ranked No. 2 in the state coaches' poll in their classification.
Dunlea completed 6 of 7 passes for 90 yards and two touchdowns and also threw for a pair of two-point conversions. He ran back the opening kickoff 40 yards for a score and eight plays later tallied on a 38-yard interception return as Lost River (6-1, 3-0 Special District 1 - South) scored 43 first-quarter points.
Grady Dunlea had four catches for 54 yards and a score. JC Navarro led the Raiders with 63 yards and a TD on seven carries as they totaled 274 yards on the ground.
The Panthers (1-4, 0-3) were limited to 30 yards of total offense. Ayden Miller scored Chiloquin's lone touchdown.
CLASS 1A (6-MAN)
Riddle 39, North Lake 38: Blake Herinckx rushed 24 times for 231 yards and four touchdowns but the visiting Cowboys (2-4, 2-3 Special District 2 - South) missed an extra point with 13 seconds left that would've forced overtime after being down by 14 points with five minutes left.
Trevor Williams added 75 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries for North Lake and Hayden Joye threw a TD pass to Marcus Roberts.
Logen Grassman led the Cowboys with 12 tackles and Herinckx had 10.
Gilchrist 27, Days Creek 12: The visiting Grizzlies (1-5 Special District 2 - South) snapped a 10-game losing streak dating to last season's opener.
CALIFORNIA
Redding Christian 14, Modoc 7: Jake Hallmark rushed 15 times for 85 yards and caught a touchdown pass, but it wasn't enough for the host Braves (3-4, 2-3 Cascade Valley) in Thursday's game.