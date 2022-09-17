Henley's Stork follows Whitlock's block

Henley quarterback Shaw Stork, center, follows the lead block of teammate Logan Whitlock during Friday's 48-19 victory at Class 5A Ashland.

 Robert Chambrose/Special to the Herald & News

Henley 48, Ashland 19: Logan Whitlock rushed 10 times for 186 yards and two touchdowns and the visiting Hornets (3-0), ranked No. 5 in Class 4A, cruised to the non-conference victory against the Class 5A team.

Henley built a 27-0 lead midway through the second quarter.

Tags

Recommended for you