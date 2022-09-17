Henley 48, Ashland 19: Logan Whitlock rushed 10 times for 186 yards and two touchdowns and the visiting Hornets (3-0), ranked No. 5 in Class 4A, cruised to the non-conference victory against the Class 5A team.
Henley built a 27-0 lead midway through the second quarter.
Quarterback Shaw Stork completed 6 of 9 passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns and added 88 yards rushing on six attempts two more scores.
Owen Northcutt led the Henley defense with six tackles, including four solo. Mark Carpenter intercepted two passes.
Ashland's Jojo Harrower was 20-of-35 passing for 289 yards and three touchdowns, but also was picked off three times.
Klamath Union 10, Hidden Valley 8: A little luck and a strong defense lifted the Pelicans to a homecoming victory Friday night in their inaugural Big Sky Conference game.
Hidden Valley (1-2) had two chances to win in the final few minutes, but Sequoia Hall clanked a 27-yard field-goal attempt off the left upright with 3:15 left and then had a 36-yard field goal on the final play blocked.
Tony Ortiz kicked a 25-yard field goal in the first quarter and made a 26-yard touchdown reception on a pass from Lamar Cuellar midway through the third to give the Pelicans a 10-0 lead.
Klamath Union improved to 2-1, surpassing its victory total – one – in each of the previous two full seasons.
South Umpqua 41, Lakeview 0: The short-handed Honkers (1-2) were no match for the host Lancers (3-0), ranked No. 2 in the state in Class 3A, in Special District 3 game.
Lakeview struggled offensively, with Brandon Markus leading the way with just 27 yards on 15 carries and two receptions for 18 yards. Quarterback Benny Alves was 7 of 20 for 57 and was intercepted three times.
The first quarter was tight before a turnover and a conversion on third-and-25 swung momentum in the Lancers' favor.
Butte Valley 14, Dunsmuir 6: Kyler Hensley rushed 20 times for 103 yards and caught a 79-yard touchdown pass to lead the Bulldogs (1-2) to the victory.
Jordan Cynor passed for 88 yards and a touchdown and also rushed for a score to lead Butte Valley to a 14-0 halftime lead.
Joey Cilione had a rushing touchdown and led the Bulldogs with 11 solo tackles.
Burney 40, Tulelake 32: Quarterback Carson Crook rushed 14 times for 111 yards and three touchdowns and also passed for 59 yards and two scores to lead the visiting Raiders (3-1) to the victory.
Gio Loza led the Honkers (1-2) with 185 yards on 29 carries and scored three TDs. Sophomore QB Xavier Silva rushed 18 times for 102 yards and completed 7 of 11 passes for 75 yards but was intercepted twice.
Danny Garcia led Tulelake with 14 tackles, including 10 solo.