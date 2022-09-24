Henley's Logan Whitlock runs between tackles

Henley's Logan Whitlock looks for some running room between the tackles during a non-conference game against visiting Cascade on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Whitlock rushed for 161 yards and three touchdowns in a 40-22 victory.

 Holly Stork/Special to the Herald & News

Logan Whitlock rushed for 161 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries as host Henley High, ranked No. 4 in the state in the Class 4A coaches' poll, defeated No. 9 Cascade 40-22 Friday night.

Shaw Stork completed 7 of 16 passes for 183 yards and three touchdowns and added 53 yards on seven carries for Henley (4-0 overall). Luke Bennett, Owen Cheyne and Chris Janney made touchdown receptions.

