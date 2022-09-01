Mazama's Zeke Heaton, left, and Tyson Van Gastel try to keep Marshfield's Dominic Montiel from getting to the end zone on a two-point conversion attempt during their Class 4A state semifinal game Nov. 20, 2021 at Grants Pass High School. Marshfield won 36-0 on its way to the state title.
Friday night lights are back in the Klamath Basin as Mazama, Henley and Klamath Union get ready to kick off their high school football seasons.
The Skyline Conference is gone, with the teams now competing in the new 4A-Special District 4 – also being called the Big Sky Conference. The three Basin teams will be joined by Hidden Valley and three newcomers, North Bend, Ashland, and reigning Class 4A state champion Marshfield.
Mazama, who won the final eight Skyline titles, will have its hands full with the new conference arrangement, especially with playing Marshfield, who knocked them out of the state playoffs last year by shutting them out in the semifinal round.
Mazama is ranked No. 4 in the state's Class 4A preseason coaches' poll, with Marshfield No. 5 and Henley No. 8. Ashland was among the teams just outside the top 10 also receiving votes.
While the new conference appears intimidating, Mazama coach Vic Lease said he intends on keeping the Vikings at the top, despite several roster changes.
“We believe the conference will be tougher overall, we plan to keep the same approach as the past,” Lease said, “We will approach each game as it is our last, if we take it one week at a time and prepare correctly, we will be fine, the winning will take care of itself.”
Mazama returns just one starter on its offensive line, but Lease said he's confident the newcomers will jell to make the Vikings just as good up front as in previous seasons.
“We are all about offensive line here at Mazama, we develop our linemen from a young age," Lease said. "I have the best line coach (Eric Mills) in 4A football, so I know we will be fine.”
Henley coach Alex Stork said his Hornets are also up for the challenge of the new Big Sky Conference.
“The conference will be very strong this year, it will require each team to play their best every week,” Stork said. “If we keep improving and stay healthy, I like our chances of competing for a conference title.”
The Hornets are coming off a season in which they won their first state playoff game since 2017. They lost o Marshfield in the quarterfinals.
Klamath Union also looks to improve on a one-win season from last year.
Mazama and Henley will start their seasons on the road, with the Hornets at at Seaside, which also received votes in the coaches' poll, and the Vikings at No. 3 Estacada.
Klamath Union is scheduled to host Class 5A Woodburn at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Modoc Field.