Friday night lights are back in the Klamath Basin as Mazama, Henley and Klamath Union get ready to kick off their high school football seasons.

The Skyline Conference is gone, with the teams now competing in the new 4A-Special District 4 – also being called the Big Sky Conference. The three Basin teams will be joined by Hidden Valley and three newcomers, North Bend, Ashland, and reigning Class 4A state champion Marshfield.

Tags

Recommended for you