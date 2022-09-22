Henley's Stork follows Whitlock's block

Henley quarterback Shaw Stork, center, follows the lead block of teammate Logan Whitlock during Friday’s 48-19 victory at Class 5A Ashland.

 Robert Chambrose/Special to the Herald & News

After winning eight straight Skyline Conference titles, Mazama High faces a new frontier.

The Vikings (3-0 overall), a unanimous No. 1 in the state Class 4A coaches’ poll, will play their inaugural Big Sky Conference game Friday night when they travel to North Bend (1-2).

