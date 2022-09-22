After winning eight straight Skyline Conference titles, Mazama High faces a new frontier.
The Vikings (3-0 overall), a unanimous No. 1 in the state Class 4A coaches’ poll, will play their inaugural Big Sky Conference game Friday night when they travel to North Bend (1-2).
“We will do what we always do in league and every week, take it one week at a time,” Vikings coach Vic Lease said. “We know we have a big target on our backs going forward.”
Mazama defeated No. 2 Marist Catholic 42-7 last week as Tyler Van Gastel rushed for three touchdowns and threw for another score.
The Klamath Basin’s other two Class 4A teams, Henley and Klamath Union, opened conference play last week.
The Hornets won 48-19 at Ashland, the lone Class 5A team in the Big Sky, as Logan Whitlock rushed for 186 yards and two touchdowns and quarterback Shaw Stork threw for two scores and rushed for two more.
Meanwhile, the Pelicans held on for a 10-8 victory against visiting Hidden Valley, blocking a last-second field goal attempt.
Henley (3-0), which has moved up to fourth in the state rankings, plays host to No. 9 Cascade (2-1) in a non-league game Friday night. Cascade made the trip to the Basin last season, defeating Mazama 31-28.
Klamath Union (2-1), which has already equaled its victory total from the previous two full seasons combined, will look to prove it’s for real when it hosts No. 10 Marshfield (2-1), the defending state champion.