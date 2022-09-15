It’s not that common to get a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup this early in the season.
But there’ll be one Friday night and another Saturday, both involving teams from the Klamath Basin.
On Friday night in Class 4A, top-ranked Mazama (2-0) will play host to No. 2 Marist Catholic (2-0).
This will be the fourth time in the past five seasons the Vikings and Spartans have met.
The last time was in the 4A Showcase final in the pandemic-shortened 2021 season, with the Vikings prevailing 27-21.
The Vikings won at home 14-6 in 2018, and the Spartans did the same in 2019, 55-21.
On Saturday in Class 1A (8-man), Lost River (2-0) will play at No. 2 St. Paul (2-0).
St. Paul has won the past two meetings, beating the Raiders 54-46 at home in the COVID-shortened season and 36-24 on the road last year.
HONK FOR LAKEVIEW
Lakeview reached the Class 2A state semifinals last year before moving up a classification this fall.
The Honkers (1-1) will travel to No.2 South Umpqua (2-0) on Friday for their biggest test yet.
Lakeview is coming off a 21-0 victory at Brookings-Harbor as Denver Johnson had two interceptions.
