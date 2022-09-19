Two Klamath Basin teams faced No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdowns in Week 3 of the high school football season.
They went 1-1.
Mazama, ranked No. 1 in the state in the Class 4A coaches’ poll, defeated second-ranked Marist Catholic 42-7 Friday night at Viking Field.
Lost River, the top-ranked team in the Class 1A 8-man poll, didn’t fare as well, suffering a 46-32 loss at No. 2 St. Paul on Saturday afternoon.
Mazama quarterback Tyson Van Gastel rushed 17 times for 153 yards and three touchdowns and also completed 3 of 5 passes for 49 yards and a score.
“We played some really good football,” Van Gastel said. “This was a solid team win ... it feels great right now.”
Defensive back Treyce Horton had two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown. The Spartans were held scoreless until the final minute.
“It’s awesome when you go out there and play that well,” Mazama coach Vic Lease said. “I am so proud of how we played, especially in a game when all eyes were on us.”
Lost River took a 10-point lead after one quarter but St. Paul rallied for a 30-24 halftime advantage and held on, in part because the Raiders lost two fumbles in the fourth quarter.
St. Paul limited Nathan Dalton to 78 yards rushing.
HOMECOMING WIN
A little luck and a strong defense lifted Klamath Union to a 10-8 homecoming victory against Hidden Valley in their inaugural Big Sky Conference game.
Hidden Valley had two chances to win in the final few minutes, but Sequoia Hall clanked a 27-yard field-goal attempt off the left upright with 3:15 left and then had a 36-yard field goal on the final play blocked.
Tony Ortiz kicked a 25-yard field goal in the first quarter and made a 26-yard touchdown reception on a pass from Lamar Cuellar midway through the third to give the Pelicans a 10-0 lead.
Klamath Union improved to 2-1, surpassing its victory total – one – in each of the previous two full seasons.
HORNETS STING 5A FOE
Logan Whitlock rushed 10 times for 186 yards and two touchdowns as Henley, ranked No. 5 in Class 4A, cruised to a 48-19 non-conference victory at Class 5A Ashland.
The Hornets built a 27-0 lead midway through the second quarter.
Quarterback Shaw Stork completed 6 of 9 passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns and added 88 yards rushing on six attempts two more scores.
SOUTH OF THE BORDER
Kyler Hensley rushed 20 times for 103 yards and caught a 79-yard touchdown pass to lead Butte Valley to a 14-6 victory against Dunsmuir. Jordan Cynor passed for 88 yards and a touchdown and also rushed for a score to lead the Bulldogs to a 14-0 halftime lead. ... Quarterback Carson Crook rushed 14 times for 111 yards and three touchdowns and also passed for 59 yards and two scores to lead visiting Burney to a 40-32 victory against Tulelake. Gio Loza led the Honkers with 185 yards on 29 carries and scored three TDs. Sophomore QB Xavier Silva rushed 18 times for 102 yards and completed 7 of 11 passes for 75 yards.
