Mazama's Van Gastel drops back to pass

Mazama quarterback Tyson Van Gastel completes a pass in the second quarter Friday night against Marist Catholic.

 Kelly Shepherd/For the Herald & News

Two Klamath Basin teams faced No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdowns in Week 3 of the high school football season.

They went 1-1.

Tags

Recommended for you