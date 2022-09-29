Mazama coach Vic Lease postgame

Mazama coach Vic Lease addresses his top-ranked team after a 42-7 victory against No. 2 Marist Catholic at Viking Field earlier this season.

 Kelly Shepherd/For the Herald & News

Top-ranked Mazama will be getting a rare bye Friday night.

The Vikings’ Big Sky Conference opponent, Ashland, had to forfeit the game because of a lack of players.

Tags

Recommended for you