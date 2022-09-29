Top-ranked Mazama will be getting a rare bye Friday night.
The Vikings’ Big Sky Conference opponent, Ashland, had to forfeit the game because of a lack of players.
“We are battling injuries and illness,” Ashland athletic director Patrick Grady said in an e-mail. “A large number of students have been out all week and more are staying home each day with similar symptoms. Some in our coaching staff are also home with illness.
“We do not have enough healthy athletes to fill a varsity roster for game day. I’m hopeful we’ll be back (later in the season), but only time will tell how long players will be out.”
Mazama athletic director Vic Lease, who doubles as the Class 4A school’s football coach, attempted to fill the opening with another opponent but had no luck.
“We tried to get a game with Banks and Dallas ... neither wanted to play us,” Lease said via e-mail.
The week off might benefit the Vikings (5-0 overall, 2-0 Big Sky) in the long run.
The rest of their regular season features their homecoming game Oct. 7 against Hidden Valley; trips Oct. 14 to Modoc Field for the annual Canal Bowl against Klamath Union and Oct. 21 to third-ranked Henley, the only other unbeaten 4A team in the state; and senior night Oct. 28 against defending state champion Marshfield.
EIGHT-MAN ENCOUNTER
Lost River, No. 2 in the Class 1A (8-man) state coaches’ poll, will open Special District 1 — South play Friday night when it travels to Bonanza.
It will be the Raiders’ lone road game this season in Klamath County, as they will play host to both Chiloquin and Crosspoint Christian next month.
The Raiders (3-1) were ranked No. 1 in the state coaches’ poll until a 46-32 loss Sept. 17 at St. Paul dropped them a spot.
Bonanza (2-2) opened the season with a pair of victories at home before losing at Mohawk (22-20) and Myrtle Point (68-14) the past two weeks.
“The guys are very excited about playing their first league game,” Antlers coach Kelly Greif said. “We know they are a good team, but we are ready for the challenge.
“We have been working hard to prepare for the league portion of the season because these are the games that count.”
The Raiders eked out a 24-22 victory against visiting Bonanza last season on their way to the state semifinals.
COWBOYS GO FOR TWO
It’s been awhile since North Lake put together a winning streak.
Seven years, to be exact – according to a search of Oregon School Activities Association records.
But the Cowboys (1-2) will go for two in a row Friday afternoon at Gilchrist after they snapped a lengthy 6-man losing streak with a 54-48 victory last week at Days Creek as Trevor Williams and Blake Herinckx combined to rush for 351 yards and six touchdowns.
Officially, North Lake snapped a 14-game skid with that victory, dating to 2019. But their lone victory that season came when Prospect Christian forfeited.
The last time the Cowboys actually won a game on the field was in 2018, a 42-20 decision against host Prospect Christian. So they actually snapped a 22-game losing streak.
As for winning two in a row, the last time that happened was in 2015, with an 80-36 victory against ... you guessed it ... Prospect Christian. That was also the last time the Cowboys won a home game, a streak that’s at 21 games and counting.
