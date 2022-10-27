The Vikings want to make sure that doesn’t happen again.
Top-ranked Mazama, the lone remaining undefeated Class 4A team in the state, will play host to No. 9 Marshfield, the defending state champions, on Friday night with the inaugural Big Sky Conference title on the line.
The Vikings (8-0 overall, 5-0 Big Sky), who won the last eight Skyline Conference championships before the creation of the new league this season, can claim the outright title with a victory against the Pirates (6-2, 4-1).
A Marshfield victory would likely create a three-way tie for the title, as third-ranked Henley (7-1, 4-1) is also in the mix. The Hornets, who lost 44-36 on a last-minute touchdown to rival Mazama last week in the South Side Series, will host North Bend in their regular-season finale Friday.
Marshfield beat Mazama twice last season – including a 36-0 defeat in the semifinals of the state playoffs.
“It is going to be tough, they have had our number the last couple of years,” Vikings coach Vic Lease said. “We have not fared well against Marshfield; it is going to be a big game Friday night.”
CLASS 3A
Lakeview (4-4, 4-4 Far West League) is clinging to playoff hopes with a trip to Sutherlin (2-6, 2-6) ahead Friday.
The Honkers are 15th in the Oregon School Activities Association ratings with 16 teams making the playoffs in the Class 3A field.
CLASS 1A (8-MAN)
Second-ranked Lost River (7-1, 4-0), which has already wrapped up the Mountain Valley League title, just wants to get through the final week of the regular season in good health.
The Raiders travel to Prospect Charter/Butte Falls (0-8, 0-4) on Friday to face a team that has been outscored 479-82 this season.