The Mazama and Henley high school football teams took different routes to lopsided first-round victories in the Class 4A state playoffs last week.
Top-seeded Mazama had a big first half, scoring 35 unanswered points, in a 49-6 victory against Seaside; No. 4 Henley rallied from a halftime deficit to defeat Crook County 47-23.
The end results were the same – berths in this week's quarterfinals – and a potential South Side Series showdown in the semifinals next week.
But first, Henley (9-1 overall) will need to get past No. 5 Estacada (9-1) in a game scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday at Mazama High.
And Mazama (10-0) must defeat No. 8 Scappoose (8-2) in a game set for 1 p.m. Saturday at Viking Field.
Scappoose knocked off No. 9 Marshfield, the defending state champion, 26-6 last week as D'Angelo Macedo ran for 129 yards on 23 carries and Treyvin Fuller had a touchdown catch and an interception return for a score.
“They are a prolific passing team and have been for a long time," Mazama coach Vic Lease said of the Indians. "The head coach Sean McNabb and I go way back to our college days. He is a great football coach; this will be a good game next week.”
This will be the last home game for Mazama's seniors, as state semifinal games must be played at neutral sites.
“This game will be very special and I am sure I will be emotional after the game," said Vikings rushing leader Trevor Anderson, who had 70 yards and two touchdowns in the first-round victory. "We just got to do what we do and play it like a normal game.”
The lone loss for Henley's opponent, Estacada, was a 26-14 defeat to visiting Mazama in the season opener. The Rangers beat Junction City 44-8 last weekl as Tucker Jackson ran for 130 yards and two touchdowns.
Hornets quarterback Shaw Stork was relieved his team would get another game after rallying from a 9-6 halftime deficit against Crook County. Stork completed 10 of 13 passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns and also rushed for two scores.
“This is just another week together, another week of preparation that we have done all year long," Stork said. "We are thankful we get another week together.”
In Class 1A (8-man), third-seeded Lost River (8-1) is scheduled to play host to No. 6 Adrian (8-2) at 1 p.m. Saturday in a quarterfinal game.
The Raiders had a bye last week while the Antelopes defeated No. 11 Dufur 66-6 as Jace Martin rushed for 181 yards and three touchdowns and Jace Bateman threw for three scores.
It will be a rematch of last year's semifinals, in which Adrian defeated the Raiders 62-20 on its way to the state title.