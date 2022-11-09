The Mazama and Henley high school football teams took different routes to lopsided first-round victories in the Class 4A state playoffs last week.

Top-seeded Mazama had a big first half, scoring 35 unanswered points, in a 49-6 victory against Seaside; No. 4 Henley rallied from a halftime deficit to defeat Crook County 47-23.


