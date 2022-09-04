Henley High coach Alex Stork adhered to the coaching adage about going for the win on the road.
And it paid off for the Hornets in their season opener Friday night at Seaside.
Shaw Stork threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Luke Bennett as time expired and Stork than ran in a two-point conversion to give the Hornets, ranked No. 8 in the state in Class 4A in the preseason coaches' poll, a 22-21 victory against the host Seagulls.
Coach Stork said it wasn't just about going for the win on the road, however.
"It was pretty wet, so we were a little nervous of our snap/hold/kick operation. We felt like we had momentum, so we went for it," the coach said.
Stork hit Bennett on a slant pattern and then ran in the conversion around the end on the short side of the field to win it.
Logan Whitlock rushed 14 times for 128 yards and two touchdowns for the Hornets. Stork was 12-of-21 passing for 104 yards and a score and also rushed eight times for 41 yards and a TD.
Mazama in Class 4A and Lost River in Class 1A (8-man) were both ranked fourth in the state in the preseason coaches' poll.
The Vikings and Raiders should both be moving up after their season-opening road victories Friday against higher-ranked opponents.
Mazama won 26-14 at No. 3 Estacada as Tyson Van Gastel threw for two touchdowns and rushed for two more.
Gastel had two completions in four attempts, both for scores. He hit Tyler Aguilar from 19 yards with 3:53 left in the first quarter to give the Vikings the lead for good and found him again late in the third from 20 yards as Mazama scored 26 consecutive points.
Aguilar had an 85-yard kickoff return after the Rangers scored on their opening drive, leading to Van Gastel's 1-yard touchdown run.
Van Gastel also tallied on a 17-yard run late in the second, giving the Vikings a 19-8 halftime lead.
Lost River defeated top-ranked Adrian as Nathan Dalton rushed for 240 yards, including touchdowns of 75 and 71 yards in the first quarter.
The Raiders avenged a 62-20 loss to Adrian in last year's state semifinals.
Chase McAuliffe completed 4 of 9 passes for 133 yards, including a 82-yard touchdown to Connor Dunlea. McAuliffe also tallied on a 20-yard run and Dunlea returned a kickoff 91 yards for a score.
