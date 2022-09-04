Henley's Logan Whitlock rushes for TD

Henley junior running back Logan Whitlock dives into the end zone and scores a touchdown in the first quarter at Seaside on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. Whitlock rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries as the Hornets won 22-21.

 Rob Hilson/For the Herald & News

Henley High coach Alex Stork adhered to the coaching adage about going for the win on the road.

And it paid off for the Hornets in their season opener Friday night at Seaside.

Tags

Recommended for you