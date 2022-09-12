Henley defense

Henley's defense gangs up on a Crater ballcarrier in Friday night's 35-0 road victory. The Hornets limited their Class 5A opponents to 130 yards of total offense.

 Holly Stork/Special to the Herald & News

So much for the proverb about the bigger they are, the harder they fall.

Henley and Mazama dispelled that last Friday night and in the process made a case that Class 4A football in Oregon might be better than that being played in Class 5A.

