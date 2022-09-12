So much for the proverb about the bigger they are, the harder they fall.
Henley and Mazama dispelled that last Friday night and in the process made a case that Class 4A football in Oregon might be better than that being played in Class 5A.
Henley, ranked No. 8 in the state Class 4A coaches' poll last week, traveled to Central Point to take on Crater, the seventh-ranked team in 5A, and won 35-0.
Logan Whitlock rushed for 199 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries for the Hornets (2-0 overall). Shaw Stork completed 6 of 9 passes for 192 yards and two scores and Luke Bennett had three receptions for 122 yards and a touchdown. The Hornets had a 401-130 edge in total offense.
No. 1 Mazama played host to Class 5A Eagle Point and scored the first 35 points en route to a 48-27 victory.
“We played a really good team, they got after us for a bit," Mazama coach Vic Lease said. "Our offense isn’t just one-dimensional, we can run and throw it when we need to."
Trevor Anderson rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries as the Vikings (2-0 overall) scored TDs on their first five possessions. Quarterback Tyson Van Gastel competed 4 of 6 passes for 49 yards and two touchdowns and rushed 10 times for 69 yards and two more scores.
“We had a really great start, we stayed disciplined and played pretty good,” Van Gastel said.
Mazama's defense limited the Eagles' David Brown, who rushed for 300 yards and seven touchdowns in a season-opening victory against Ashland, to 44 yards on 14 carries and a meaningless score with 2:02 remaining.
The Vikings are scheduled to host Marist Catholic, ranked second in Class 4A, this Friday.
“They are a high-caliber program, they have the talent," Lease said. "It will be a tough game, but it isn’t something we will shy away from.”
PELICANS SOAR
Klamath Union was unable to play at home last Friday because of hazardous air quality caused by the Van Meter Fire.
Instead of canceling their non-conference game against Class 3A Burns, the Pelicans traveled 96 miles to Lakeview to meet the Hilanders.
Klamath Union prevailed 46-30 to even its season record at 1-1.
AROUND THE BASIN
Nathan Dalton rushed 24 times for 246 yards and four touchdowns and also scored on a pair of two-point conversions as host Lost River, No. 2 in the state coaches' poll, defeated sixth-ranked Myrtle Point 46-20. ... Adrian Mojica rushed for 105 yards and two touchdowns and also returned a fumble for a score as host Bonanza defeated Alsea 38-6. ... Quarterback Xavier Silva rushed 15 times for 103 yards and a touchdown and completed 5 of 9 passes for 81 yards and two scores to lead Tulelake to a 46-14 victory against visiting Butte Valley.
