Because of lack of officials, the annual Canal Bowl between Klamath Union and Mazama has been moved to Thursday night at Modoc Field.
That might help Mazama, the top-ranked team in the state in the Class 4A coaches’ poll, in more ways than one.
It gives the host Pelicans (2-4 overall, 1-3 Big Sky Conference) one less day to prepare for the Vikings (6-0, 3-0). against whom they’ve lost eight consecutive games by an average margin of 47.5-7.9 points.
“It is going to be a tough matchup, but we have the playmakers to be successful, we just need to stick together and take it one play at a time,” Klamath Union captain Tony Ortiz said.
The change to Thursday will also presumably give a few members of the Vikings’ coaching staff a chance to travel to Coos Bay on Friday for the game between No. 3 Henley and No. 8 Marshfield.
“They are a tough team and a very well-coached team,” Henley coach Alex Stork said of the Pirates, the defending Class 4A state champions. “We will give them everything we got next week; it should be a good matchup.”
Mazama concludes its regular season with games Oct. 21 at Henley and Oct. 28 against visiting Marshfield. The three schools are currently tied atop the conference standings.
The Vikings are coming off a 47-0 homecoming victory last Friday against Hidden Valley as Tyson Van Gastel threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another. Trevor Anderson rushed for 131 yards and two scores on just seven carries and returned an interception for a touchdown.
Henley defeated Klamath Union 54-7 Friday as Shaw Stork was 7-of-12 passing for 94 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 103 yards and two scores on four carries. Teammate Logan Whitlock rushed for 91 yards and four touchdowns on nine attempts.
HONKERS GET LOUD
Talk about a fantastic finish.
Benny Alves threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Denver Johnson as time expired for Lakeview High, which scored twice in the final 1:26 to defeat visiting Coquille 33-28 Saturday in a Class 3A Far West League game.
“It was a barn burner in Lakeview,” Honkers coach Ryan Moss said.
The Honkers (3-3 overall) scored on a hook-and-lateral play from quarterback Alves to receiver Brayson Granger to running back Brandon Markus to pull within 28-27. They went for a two-point conversion but the attempt failed.
All that was left for the Honkers was to attempt an onside kick. They fell on kicker Miles Maxwell’s attempt to gain possession.
With 18 seconds left, Alves completed a 35-yard pass to Granger, who got out of bounds to stop the clock and set up the final play that stunned the Red Devils (4-2).
Alves completed 19 of 34 passes for 263 yards and three touchdowns.
8-MAN HIGHLIGHTS
Lucas Heryford rushed 12 times for 186 yards and two touchdowns to lead Crosspoint Christian to a 68-28 victory against visiting Chiloquin on Friday. The Warriors’ Kody Sparks completed 10 of 13 passes for 114 yards and two touchdowns. ...
Connor Dunlea accounted for five touchdowns to lead visiting Lost River, No. 2 in the state Class 1A coaches’ poll, to a 54-0 victory at No. 10 Camas Valley. Dunlea rushed eight times for 131 yards and two touchdowns, threw for 112 yards and two scores on 7-of-13 passing and caught two passes for 65 yards and another TD. Grady Dunlea made five receptions for 124 yards and three TDs for the Raiders.
