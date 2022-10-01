It's customary for teams to schedule their homecoming game against one of the weaker opponents on their schedule.
Instead, Bonanza High picked the toughest.
And it didn't end well for the Antlers.
Lost River, ranked No. 2 in the state in the Class 1A 8-man coaches' poll. trounced Bonanza 51-0 Friday night in the Special District 1- South opener for both teams.
The Raiders (4-1) scored 36 first-half points on their way to the victory.
“We played very well as a team, we did everything we were supposed to do,” said Lost River quarterback Chase McAuliffe, who was 5-of-8 passing for 60 yards, rushed for 73 yards and a touchdown on six carries and also caught a touchdown pass from Connor Dunlea.
Dunlea rushed for a team-high 123 yards and two TDs on eight carries. Nathan Dalton also scored twice for the Raiders. who amassed 371 yards on the ground.
McAuliffe praised the Raiders' line for their big night.
“They are the best offensive line in state, couldn’t have done anything without them," McAuliffe said.
Teammate Codey Lyman agreed.
“The line is the heart of how we play and what we do,” Lyman said.
Lyman returned an interception 64 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter. The Raiders limited Bonanza quarterback Allen Hill to just two completions on 16 passing attempts and kept the Antlers to 101 yards of total offense.
“We played very well on defense," Lyman said. "We hope to keep this momentum going forward all the way to the state championship, keep this fire in us.”
Lost River coach Dennis Dunlea said he was pleased with his team’s performance.
“The whole team played very well, in all phases, from offense to defense to special teams," Dunlea said. "It was a great team effort all around, especially after the difficult preseason we faced.”
Lost River is scheduled to take on Camas Valley, which is tied for the league lead, next Friday.
“Camas is very tough, we have traveled there before and know they play tough," Dunlea said. "We will take this as we always do, one game at a time.”
Bonanza will try to rebound when it plays at winless Prospect Charter/Butte Falls next week.
