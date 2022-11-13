Mazama High's Trevor Anderson was nearly unstoppable Saturday afternoon.
Except for the game's final play.
Anderson rushed for 233 yards and two touchdowns on 35 carries, but visiting Scappoose's defense stopped him on a two-point conversion in overtime as the top-seeded Vikings were upset 28-27 in the Class 4A state quarterfinals.
Mazama (10-1) had been the lone remaining undefeated team in its classification.
“It doesn’t feel real," Anderson said. "We had such a strong vision and for it to be gone like that, it is really weird to experience that.”
Scappoose's Max Nowlin was 18-of-35 passing for 198 yards and four touchdowns, including a 3-yard scoring strike to Chase Olsen with 1:04 remaining in regulation to tie the score at 21-21.
Nowlin threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to D'Angelo Macedo-Becker in overtime and Aimar Cancinos' extra point made it 28-21.
Anderson answered with a 2-yard TD run but came up short on the conversion.
Anderson’s teammate and fellow captain and senior Brendon Monteith was emotionally upset, but had time to reflect on his Mazama career.
“It was a great four years here, the bonds you make are unmatched, there is nothing like it," Monteith said. "One of the things we go through with this team is to not just be the best football player but be the best version of yourself. It's important that we realize we can’t go back and change what happened.”
No. 8 Scappoose (9-2) will play Estacada, which defeated Henley 17-16 Friday night, in the state semifinals.
With 13 seniors on the roster, the Vikings will likely rely on quarterback Tyson Van Gastel next year.
“It felt great to play with these guys and we did great things all year, everybody played for each other it felt great to be apart of it," Van Gastel said. "We have a great O-line next year, a bunch of juniors that will be great veterans and we have talent all around us ... our program is a great one and we will be good.”
