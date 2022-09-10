The Mazama High School student section went with a construction-worker theme Friday night at their home football opener.
Their Vikings certainly came ready with their hard hats.
Mazama, which moved up to No. 1 in the state Class 4A coaches' poll following a season-opening victory at Estacada, hammered Class 5A Eagle Point 48-27 at Viking Field.
Trevor Anderson rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries as the Vikings (2-0 overall) scored TDs on their first five possessions to take a 35-0 lead. Anderson scored on runs of 4 and 40 yards in the first quarter
Quarterback Tyson Van Gastel competed 4 of 6 passes for 49 yards and two touchdowns and rushed 10 times for 69 yards and two more scores.
“We had a really great start, we stay disciplined and played pretty good,” Van Gastel said. “When things got rocky, I was able to re-focus the team and have them stick with their assignments, I made sure to put every one of my teammates in a good position.”
That was perhaps what impressed Mazama coach Vic Lease the most about Van Gastel's performance.
“I put a lot of pressure on him in all aspects, he picks up all the little things well and goes out there and plays like a veteran quarterback,” Lease said. “He can pass when we need him too and he goes out there and runs like a fullback.”
Van Gastel threw scoring strikes of 18 yards to Treyce Horton and 10 yards to Tyler Aguilar in a 2:41 span early in the second quarter to extend the lead to 28-0. Brody Hubble scored on a 33-yard run to make it 35-0 with 5:24 left in the half.
Lease wasn’t just happy with his quarterback’s performance; he loved how the whole team performed.
“We played a really good team, they got after us for a bit," Lease said. "Our offense isn’t just one-dimensional, we can run and throw it when we need to."
Mazama's defense limited the Eagles' David Brown, who rushed for 300 yards and seven touchdowns in a season-opening victory against Ashland, to 44 yards on 14 carries and a meaningless score with 2:02 remaining. Kaden Huff led Eagle Point with 64 yards and a TD on 13 carries. Eagles QB Bryton Livingston was 7-of-16 passing for 86 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions.
Livingston threw touchdown passes on the Eagles' last drive of the first half and their opening drive of the second to make it 35-14, but Van Gastel scored on runs of 5 and 4 yards late in the third quarter to extend the lead back to 35 points at 48-13.
The Vikings are scheduled to host second-ranked Marist Catholic this coming Friday.
“They are a high-caliber program, they have the talent," Lease said. "It will be a tough game, but it isn’t something we will shy away from.”
