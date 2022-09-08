Mazama vaulted three teams to move to the top of the state Class 4A coaches' poll released Thursday.
The Vikings, who were ranked No. 4 in the preseason, defeated No. 3 Estacada 26-14 in their opener last Friday as Tyson Van Gastel threw for two touchdowns and rushed for two more following a 285-mile trip.
"Estacada's one of the more physical teams we've played in a few years, but that bus ride was tough,” Mazama coach Vic Lease told OSAAtoday. “We got off the bus and it felt like we were still on the bus. The boys settled in and we just played Mazama football from that point.”
Mazama also moved past Marist Catholic and Pendleton/Nixyaawii into the No. 1 spot. The Vikings received six first-place votes and 128 ballot points. Marist Catholic, which got one first-place vote, was second with 117 points with Pendleton/Nixyaawii, who topped the preseason poll, third with 116 points despite six first-place votes.
Estacada dropped to No. 5 in the poll, one spot ahead of defending state champion Marshfield, who received five votes for first.
Lease said Estacada give the Vikings some fits because of their physicality.
"We could not match that in practice," Lease told OSAAtoday. "It took our boys a while to adjust."
The Vikings better hope those adjustments stick, as they play host to Class 5A Eagle Point on Friday night.
The Eagles defeated Ashland 54-33 last week as senior David Brown rushed for 300 yards and seven touchdowns to lead the state in both categories.
Henley remained at No. 8 in the Class 4A poll despite a thrilling 22-21 victory at Seaside in its opener. Shaw Stork threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Luke Bennett as time expired, then Stork ran for the deciding two-point conversion.
The Hornets will travel to Crater, the No. 7 team in Class 5A, on Friday.