It seems fitting it should come down to this, the South Side Series.
Mazama and Henley, the lone remaining undefeated Class 4A football teams in the state, will meet at Hornet Field on Friday night to likely determine the inaugural Big Sky Conference championship and the top seed heading into the state playoffs.
Mazama (7-0 overall, 4-0 Big Sky) is No. 1 in both the Oregon School Activities Association computer ratings and the Class 4A coaches' poll. Henley (7-0, 4-0) is No. 2 in the ratings and No. 3 via the coaches.
The winner of Friday's game will have a one-game lead in the conference race with one game remaining. Mazama, which won the last eight Skyline Conference titles before the formation of the new league this fall, has won 21 consecutive conference games dating to a 22-21 defeat at Henley in 2017.
"This game is very big, our guys are very excited and it is a blessing to have a moment like this," Henley quarterback Shaw Stork said. "Everyone knows Mazama is the team to beat; I expect a great game."
Stork's counterpart, Mazama quarterback Tyson Van Gastel, concurred.
"This is a big game, it is essentially the championship for Big Sky," he said. "We need to stay focused and practice great, take it as another game.”
Both QBs are dual threats.
Stork has completed 58 of 95 passes for 1,063 yards and 16 touchdowns and has also rushed 52 times for 333 yards and five scores. Van Gastel hasn't had to pass much with the Vikings winning every game but their season opener by three-plus touchdowns. He's 16-of-30 passing for 297 yards and eight TDs and has rushed 46 times for 378 yards and nine scores.
The Vikings had an extra day to prepare after last week's Canal Bowl was moved from Friday to Thursday because of a lack of officials in Klamath County.
That also allowed Mazama to scout last Friday's game between Henley and defending state champion Marshfield, whom the Vikings will play host to in the final week of the regular season. The Hornets won that game 29-15.
“We need to be fully prepared and work on what we do," said Mazama running back Tyler Anderson, who has rushed for 845 yards and nine touchdowns this season and is averaging 11.9 yards per carry. "We will take this game as serious as possible and play to our full potential."
The same goes for the Hornets.
“We are focused this week, nothing but focused," said Hornets running back Logan Whitlock, who had 984 yards and 16 TDs this season while averaging 10.4 yards per attempt. "We have a great game plan going into this game and have something to prove.”
Coaches Alex Stork of Henley and Vic Lease of Mazama got the final words.
“Mazama is a very tough opponent, we are trying to take it as just another week," Stork said. "Our team and our boys have a common goal on what we need to do ... we will be extremely motivated."
Said Lease: “They are tough competition. We have played in many big games and this one will be (right) up there, we always feel that no matter what Henley is a big game and is important to us. ... We have had great practices and need to finish strong this week. We will see what happens.”