The Henley Hornets (6-1, 2-1 Skyline) grabbed their second-straight conference win and second shutout of the season when they breezed past North Valley (5-3, 1-2) in a 40-0 road victory on Friday.
Henley piled up 394 total yards while holding the Knights to just 121.
Tulson Higgins, the Hornets' senior running back, had a monster night on the ground, netting 183 yards and two touchdowns on just nine touches. The bulk of that yardage came on Higgins' two touchdown runs, the first for 68 yards and the second for 79. Quarterback Shaw Stork also made the most of his eight rushing attempts, as he ran in Henley's first three scores — two of which were from at least 20 yards out.
Stork was 6 for 14 passing for 92 yards. He connected with junior Owen Cheyne for a 36-yard touchdown just before halftime. Junior Austin Fitts led the Henley wideouts with four catches for 38 yards.
On a North Valley 3rd-and-forever early in the second quarter, Henley nabbed its first turnover when Jaydon Twedell, the Knights' QB, made a long pass over the middle with Higgins, as a linebacker, in his face. The pass was easily picked off by the Hornets' Luke Bennett.
Later in the quarter, Twedell was again picked off — again, with Higgins in his face — but Cheyne made the interception.
Next up, Henley will host a Klamath Union team on Thursday at 7 p.m. for senior night that just recorded a 56-20 victory over Phoenix — the Pelicans' first win of the year. The Hornets remain locked in second place in the Skyline Conference. For their final game of the year in two weeks, Henley will head to third-place Hidden Valley who share the same 2-1 league record.
Mazama 42, Hidden Valley 7
MURPHY — The Mazama Vikings (5-2, 3-0) took a big step toward their eighth consecutive Skyline Conference title with a convincing 42-7 win over Hidden Valley (4-2, 2-1) here Friday night.
Mazama’s ground game was out in full force.
The Vikings had a season high 452 yards of total offense, averaging 8.2 yards per play.
Fullback Trevor Anderson packed the ball 21 times for 119 yards. Aidan Kindt led the ground attack, though, with 142 yards on 11 carries, including a 90-yard touchdown run. Brandon Gailey added a touchdown and 75 yards on just 10 touches. Quarterback Tyson Van Gastel had three touchdown runs and ended up with 59 yards rushing. Van Gastel attempted just 4 passes and completed both.
Mazama jumped out to an early 14-0 lead, but the Mustangs cut the lead to 7 after a pass-filled drive midway through the second quarter.
They would get no closer. Mazama added a late second-quarter touchdown to lead 21-7 at the break.
With the victory over the Mustangs, Mazama sits alone atop the Skyline Conference at 3-0. Henley and Hidden Valley are 2-1, and have both lost to the Vikings. Hidden Valley will play Henley on the last weekend of the regular season, while Mazama has winless Phoenix and then Klamath Union remaining on their league schedule.
With the victory, Mazama moved from No. 4 to No. 3 in the OSAA power rankings for the week.
Friday night is Senior Night at Viking Field against the Pirates. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
—Randy Adams for the Herald and News
Crosspoint 38, Glendale 18
Two mammoth, second-half runs by Crosspoint Christian's Lucas Heryford carried the Warriors (3-3, 1-2 SD1) to their first league victory of the year at home on Friday night.
Both sides traded touchdowns early, but Glendale led 18-14 at the half as the Pirates (2-3, 1-1) took the lead late in the half when quarterback William Furia found wide receiver Tanner Seidel for an 85-yard score.
However, only the Warriors would find the end zone in the second half. In the third quarter, the junior Heryford ran in his first touchdown — a 69-yard score. Later in the fourth, Heryford broke loose for an 85-yard touchdown run. Heryford led the Warriors with 168 yards rushing.
A 31-yard touchdown run by Crosspoint's Averie Roe then put the game out of reach. Roe and quarterback Black Throne both had big games as well.
Throne scored the Warriors' first touchdown on a 65-yard carry in the first half and then found Roe later for a 34-yard passing touchdown. Throne was 3 for 7 passing, piling up 44 yards the touchdown and an interception.
Roe and Heryford would come up big on the opposite side of the ball as well. Roe led the Warriors with 7 solo tackles while helping out on 14 others. Half of Heryford's six solo tackles were tackles for loss.
Glendale's Elijah Wytcherley had a nice day on the ground, racking up 133 yards and two touchdowns on 26 attempts. Furia would throw for 157 yards, finding his pass catchers five times on 14 attempts.
Both teams finished with exactly 320 yards of total offense each, but the Warriors would prove more efficient, getting all they needed on 31 plays as opposed to Glendale's 70.
With the win, Crosspoint avenged a loss against Glendale they took in their first game of the season. The Warriors host winless Days Creek on Friday in a non-league matchup, while Glendale plays at league-leading Lost River on Thursday.
