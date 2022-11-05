All week, the Mazama High coaching staff stressed to its players that they needed to come together as a team in the playoffs.
Consider that done.
The top-seeded Vikings rolled to a 49-6 victory against No. 16 Seaside in a Class 4A state first-round game Saturday afternoon, their shutout bid spoiled by a last-second touchdown.
Quarterback Tyson Van Gastel attempted only three passes, completing one – a 35-yard touchdown to Brendon Monteith – and rushed for 70 yards and two scores to lead the Vikings (10-0 overall).
Teammate Treyce Horton had a team-high 92 yards on just nine carries and two TDs as Mazama gained 265 yards on the ground.
“We all became closer this week and played as one unit," Van Gastel said. "Coaches preached that all week to us in practice and (Saturday) we became one unit and played for each other.
"We all did what we needed to do ... we came together and did the right things on offense and defense.”
Mazama coach Vic Lease, whose postseason record improved to 10-7, including a championship in the COVID-19 truncated 2020-21 season, said he was pleased with the first-round effort.
“We controlled the ball and set things at our pace, and we did what we do which is running well,” Lease said. “We are tough to defend with our triple option, especially when we are running it like how we are right now. Offensively we looked pretty sharp.”
The Seagulls (5-5) won their final three regular-season games just to make the playoffs.
"We were 2-4 at one point, we are a young team, we only had like four seniors, and we have most of our guys coming back," Seaside coach Aaron Tanabe said. "We were able to finish this year and get us into the playoffs, something we are really proud of, and the resiliency the kids showed all year.
"We are real excited (about next season). Our goal this year was to be in the playoffs and next year we want to win a playoff game and maybe more.
Seagulls senior quarterback Tanner Kraushaar was 6-of-15 passing for 58 yards but rushed for a game-high 97 yards on 16 carries. He scored on a 1-yard run on the game's final play.
"Scoring at the end was everything for us," Krashaaar said. "The whole team fought hard for it."
Mazama is scheduled to play host to No. 8 Scappoose (8-2), which defeated defending state champion Marshfield 26-6, in the quarterfinals at noon Saturday at Viking Field.
“They are a prolific passing team and have been for a long time," Lease said. "Their head coach, Sean McNabb, and I go way back to our college days. He is a great football coach and this will be a good game next week.”
Mazama senior Trevor Anderson, who had 70 yards and two touchdowns on just eight attempts Saturday, is already looking forward to his final home game next week. State semifinal games are played at neutral sites.
“This game will be very special and I am sure I will be emotional after the game," Anderson said. "We just got to do what we do and play it like a normal game."
