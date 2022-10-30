Marshfield High has often gotten the best of Mazama in recent years, even knocking them out of the state playoffs last season.
But revenge is a dish best served cold.
Marshfield High has often gotten the best of Mazama in recent years, even knocking them out of the state playoffs last season.
But revenge is a dish best served cold.
Mazama completed its perfect 9-0 regular season, seizing the top seed for the Class 4A playoffs, the first Big Sky crown and winning its conference for the ninth year in a row with a 44-15 victory against the defending state champion Pirates on Friday night at Viking Field.
Trevor Anderson, who hurt his hamstring earlier in the week, showed no signs of slowing down by rushing 16 times for 169 yards and two touchdowns. Teammate Treyce Horton added 119 yards and a TD on 11 carries.
“This was a big game coming in, we had to seal the deal for the conference," Anderson said. "Our (offensive) line was working hard, they are unbelievable. It is crazy to run behind those guys.”
Mazama’s Tyson Van Gastel completed 2 of 3 passes for 51 yards and rushed 15 times for 70 yards and three touchdowns.
“Everyone played a great game," Van Gastel said. "We had a good week of practice, everyone stayed focused. This is a big win for us going into the playoffs.”
Van Gastel said he understands being the No. 1 seed comes with a price and the Vikings will have a target on their backs heading into the postseason.
“We will watch a lot of film and get the guys ready," he said. "We need to stay close. Keeping together these next few weeks is very important.”
Mazama coach Vic Lease tried to put the Vikings' streak of conference titles into perspective.
“This is a testament to what we built over the last 10 years," he said. "We have been striving to get our program on top and we are on top right now and we need to keep going.
"(The) No. 1 ranking doesn’t mean anything unless you’re in that last game at the end of the season and that’s what we are shooting for.”
Mazama is scheduled to play host to 16th-seeded Seaside (5-4) at noon Saturday in the first round of the state playoffs.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.