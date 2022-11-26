Connor Dunlea was all over the field Saturday.
Including in his older brother's ear when it came time to hand out the Class 1A 8-man state championship trophy.
So when state officials called someone from Lost River forward to claim the hardware after a 43-0 victory against top-seeded St. Paul, it was Grady Dunlea, a senior who missed the title game after separating his left shoulder – again – in the semifinals, who stepped forward.
"My brother told me to go up and do that," said Grady, who spent the afternoon standing on the sidelines, his white away jersey with No. 7 covering his street clothes. "I was so excited, I just wanted to get my hands on it."
As he strode back to his teammates, he held the trophy aloft and gave it a kiss befitting a champion before kneeling down with the rest of the Raiders for a photo.
"It's definitely not as good as playing, but I still had a role on the team. I tried to fulfill that," Grady Dunlea said. "It was thrilling, watching your best friends play their hearts out. Just awesome."
While Connor Dunlea, a junior, was the game's MVP – he threw a touchdown pass, rushed for a score, intercepted three passes and recovered a fumble – Grady was the motivational force.
Grady, who missed all of last season with a knee injury, separated his shoulder again in the season opener. He made it back only to get hurt again last week.
"Everything he's been through, that just pushed us even more," Connor Dunlea said. "We wanted to make sure he was the first one to grab (the trophy). He's done so much for us."
Raiders coach Dennis Dunlea, the boys' father, said he wasn't surprised to learn Connor had been the one to push Grady to the front of the line.
"When his brother got hurt, it didn't sit well with him," Coach Dunlea said. "It's pretty disappointing for (Grady) in general, but I think he's pretty happy for his teammates. It's difficult to go through all that and then watch."
The state title was Lost River's first since 2004, just after Grady was born.
"I've been baby pictures of me playing with confetti (from the 2004 state title celebration)," Grady said. "It makes you want to work hard for a goal and achieve even more."
