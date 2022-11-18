Lost River's Nathan Dalton powers his way up the middle in a Class 1A 8-man state quarterfinal game against visiting Adrian on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Dalton rushed for 113 yards and three touchdowns in the host Raiders' 44-8 victory.
Annaliesa Casson/For the Herald & News
Lost River's Joel DeJong (54) and Nathan Dalton, left, sack Adrian's Jace Bateman in a Class 1A 8-man state quarterfinal game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. The host Raiders won 44-8 to advance.
Even though their teams have never met, Lost River coach Dennis Dunlea already knows plenty about Powder Valley.
"They're big, athletic and well-coached," Dunlea said of the Raiders' opponent in the Class 1A 8-man state semifinals. "They've got a lot of farm kids."
Sound familiar?
The second-seeded Badgers (10-0) and No. 3 Raiders (9-1) are scheduled to meet at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Caldera High School in Bend.
Lost River will be attempting to reach a state final for the first time since winning a Class 2A 11-man title in 2004.
"It's always exciting when you get to play at this time of year," Dunlea said. "We've been to the semifinals several times since then and obviously we were there last year and lost. We're hopefully trying to change that (Saturday)."
The Raiders avenged last year's semifinal defeat, defeating two-time reigning state champion Adrian 44-8 in the quarterfinals last week as senior Nathan Dalton rushed for 113 yards and three touchdowns and made a team-high 12 tackles.
"You should never be satisfied not matter how far you make it," Dalton said. "We don't want this season to end in the semifinal again."
Powder Valley, which lost to Adrian 46-28 in last year's state championship game, defeated Cove 46-8 in the quarterfinals as Cole Martin rushed for 253 yards and three TDs.
Both Powder Valley and Lost River opened their season Sept. 2 at the Dufur Classic. The Badgers edged Camas Valley 40-36 and the Raiders defeated Adrian 44-28.
Lost River later trounced host Camas Valley 54-0 in league play.
"We saw them in Dufur and we've been tracing them throughout the year," Dunlea said of Powder Valley. "We figured if they kept doing what they've been doing, we'd see them at some stage."
Dunlea said he believes last year's semifinal experience will benefit his players.
"They're older, a little more mature in that department. This group didn't know what to expect last year because it was something new ... now it's not," Dunlea said. "The message we send out to our kids is it's still football, still the game they've been playing forever. Do our work during the week, go out and execute and have some fun and play some football."
Dunlea said he's always tried to heed the advice of legendary Dayton coach Dewey Sullivan.
"You're always going to make some adjustments to try and stop the things they do," said Dunlea, "but at the end of the day you better be true to who you are and let the kids play."