Lost River 7.jpg

Lost River’s Connor Dunlea heads upfield as he scores on a 26-yard reception from Chase McAuliffe with 30 seconds left in the first half of a Class 1A 8-man state quarterfinal game against visiting Adrian on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. The host Raiders won 44-8 to advance.

 Annaliesa Casson/For the Herald & News

It's hard to call the Lost River High School football team underdogs, as the Raiders were ranked either No. 1 or No. 2 in the Class 1A 8-man ranks throughout the regular season.

But the Raiders seem to thrive when thrust into that role.


Tags

Recommended for you